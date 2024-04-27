Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying

Xbox Game Pass offers access to hundreds of games, from new releases like Starfield to classics, playable on Xbox consoles and PCs. While the service typically starts at $10 a month, savvy users can enjoy it for free through Microsoft Rewards. Microsoft Rewards is a loyalty programme for those who use Microsoft products like Bing and Xbox. By spending about 10 minutes daily, you can accumulate enough points for a complimentary month of Xbox Game Pass, along with other rewards.

Here's how to secure a free month of Xbox Game Pass:

1. Sign up for Microsoft Rewards: Join the programme for free via the Rewards website using your Microsoft account. Daily activities like Bing searches earn you points.

2. Download Bing and Microsoft Edge apps: Install these apps on your device and sign in to your Microsoft account. Both apps offer points for various activities, such as daily check-ins and searches.

3. Consider signing up for Microsoft Rewards on Xbox: If you own an Xbox One or Xbox Series console, download the Microsoft Rewards app from the Microsoft Store. Engaging in daily, weekly, and monthly activities can earn you extra points.

4. Get the Xbox app (optional): Available on the App Store and Google Play, the Xbox app offers daily activities for points when signed in with a Microsoft account.

To earn points:

Utilise the Daily Set on the Microsoft Rewards page, which includes Bing searches and quizzes.

Conduct Bing searches for additional points.

Use the Bing app for more searches and news reading.

Earn points through the Microsoft Edge app.

Engage in Xbox app activities, including playing games and completing tasks.

By maintaining a daily routine, you can accumulate enough points for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which requires 12,000 points. Additional points can be earned through Xbox-related activities, such as playing games and completing quests.

With just a few minutes each day, you can enjoy the vast library of Xbox Game Pass titles without spending a dime.