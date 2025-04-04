Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details

GTA 5 may soon be added to the Xbox Game Pass, giving players the chance to prepare for the upcoming release of GTA 6. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2025, 07:38 IST
Xbox Game Pass is set to add GTA 5 in April to help get players ready for the upcoming GTA 6. (Pexels)

Xbox Game Pass might be preparing players for the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 with the rumoured addition of Grand Theft Auto 5 to its catalogue. While Xbox Game Pass frequently offers the latest titles, it also taps into the past, occasionally adding classic games to keep subscribers engaged. With Grand Theft Auto 6's release scheduled for late 2025, Xbox Game Pass is likely to capitalise on the buzz by offering a game that will keep players occupied until Rockstar's next big release.

GTA 5 May Arrive on PC Game Pass

According to a leak by insider videotechuk_ on X, Grand Theft Auto 5 could be joining the Xbox Game Pass library in April. This would mark the first time the game is available to PC Game Pass subscribers, although it has been included in the service previously for console players. While this is still a rumour, the return of GTA 5 to Xbox Game Pass seems plausible, especially considering the game's past presence on the platform and Rockstar's history of working with Microsoft.

Why GTA 5 Still Deserves Attention

As anticipation builds for GTA 6, revisiting GTA 5 could provide players with a better appreciation for the advancements Rockstar plans to implement in the upcoming title. Although it remains unclear whether GTA 6 will feature any of the same characters or elements from its predecessor, replaying GTA 5 offers a solid foundation to understand the potential improvements.

Even without the connection to GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 5 still holds its own as a masterpiece of open-world gaming. The game continues to captivate players with its expansive storyline, diverse characters, and its multiplayer mode that offers endless chaos and entertainment. For those who missed out on the game in the past decade, its addition to Game Pass is an excellent chance to experience what many consider one of the most influential games of the last generation.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 07:38 IST
