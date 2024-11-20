You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

Until now, using the PlayStation Portal (PS Portal) remote player required connecting a PS5 and using a PlayStation Portal as a Remote Play device. However, with a new software update, Sony has introduced the ability to stream games directly from the cloud on the PlayStation Portal. This update makes the PlayStation Portal a far more versatile device, making it feature-rich and capable of functioning almost as a standalone gaming console, without having to use a PS5 in tandem. Here's everything you need to know about this update.

Also Read: Google has launched the next big Android update, download it if you have…

Cloud Streaming Beta On Playstation Portal (PS Portal): Details

In a recent blog post, Sony announced that the update begins rolling out today, with availability in Europe starting Wednesday. The main highlight of the update is the beta version of cloud streaming for the PlayStation Portal. This feature is available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium members, allowing them to stream select PS5 games directly from the PlayStation Plus games catalogue—no PS5 console required.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Sony has confirmed that 120 PS5 games are currently supported, including popular titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Ghost of Tsushima.

The games will be streamed in up to 1080p at 60fps, with all DualSense controller features—such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, touchpad, motion sensors, and speaker functionality—available through cloud streaming, depending on individual game support.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price to increase - Here's everything we know

PS Portal Cloud Streaming: Not Available In India For Now

Unfortunately, this feature will not be available in India. The PlayStation Plus Premium plan, which includes cloud streaming, is not offered in India. Instead, Indian users have access to the PS Plus Deluxe plan, which includes the games catalogue but lacks cloud streaming support. This regional variation is why the subscription plans are named differently.

As for supported regions, the cloud streaming beta for the PlayStation Portal will be available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

Also Read: Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion