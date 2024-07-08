YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

In a bid to capture users' attention in an increasingly competitive digital landscape, YouTube and LinkedIn have added games to their platforms. As companies seek innovative ways to retain users, the expansion into gaming appears promising, with the global market valued at $221 billion. Here's a look at how these platforms are integrating games and what users can expect.

Netflix Games

Netflix has significantly diversified its offerings with nearly 100 games, including popular titles such as GTA: The Trilogy, Assassin's Creed, and Monument Valley. Leveraging its extensive intellectual property, Netflix features games based on its original series like "Love Is Blind," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Stranger Things." Subscribers can access these games through the Netflix mobile app on iOS and Android devices, where they can browse the library and download games from Google Play or Apple's App Store. Subscription plans range from $6.99/month for the Standard with ads to $22.99/month for Premium. As of now, there are no in-game purchases or ads, but this could change in the future, Techcrunch reported.

Also read

Since entering the gaming industry in 2021, Netflix's games have gained significant traction, achieving 81.2 million downloads worldwide in 2023. The company is continuously evolving its gaming segment, with recent experiments including browser-based gameplay, gamer tags, and testing a cloud gaming service.

YouTube Playables

YouTube, a hub for gaming content and livestreams, has seamlessly integrated gaming features into its platform. Launched in May 2024, YouTube's “Playables” offers over 75 minigames, including popular titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, Trivia Crack, and 8 Ball Billiards Classic. These games are designed to be quick distractions during commutes or casual additions to video viewing sessions. Initially exclusive to Premium subscribers, these games are now available for free to all users on desktop, Android, and iOS devices without any downloads required.

LinkedIn, traditionally a professional networking platform, has ventured into gaming to broaden its appeal. In May, LinkedIn introduced three games: Queens, a Sudoku-style game; Crossclimb, a trivia game; and Pinpoint, similar to the New York Times' Connections game. These games are designed to foster connections among users and can be played once a day with first-degree connections, enhancing engagement within professional networks.

By integrating gaming features, YouTube and LinkedIn are exploring new ways to enhance user engagement and retention, reflecting a broader trend in the digital landscape.