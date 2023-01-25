 Gigabyte Aero 5 Ke4 (rp5mke4) Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Gigabyte Laptop Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 RP5MKE4

    Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 RP5MKE4

    Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 RP5MKE4 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 RP5MKE4 from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 RP5MKE4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154153/heroimage/gigabyte-aero-5-ke4-rp5mke4-154153-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹149,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    3840 x 2160 Pixels
    2.30 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹149,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 143,990 M.R.P. ₹308,550
    Buy Now

    Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4) Price in India

    Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4) price in India starts at Rs.149,990. The lowest price of Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4) is Rs.143,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4) price in India starts at Rs.149,990. The lowest price of Gigabyte AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4) is Rs.143,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Gigabyte Aero 5 Ke4 Rp5mke4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 3840 x 2160 px
    Display Details
    • 282 ppi
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    General Information
    • 2.30 Kg weight
    • Gigabyte
    • 357 x 254 x 27.4  mm
    • 64-bit
    • AERO 5 KE4 (RP5MKE4)
    • Black
    • 27.4 Millimeter thickness
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology
    • Built-In Dual Speakers
    • 720p
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    • 6 GB
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Keyboard (Single Color, White)
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Gigabyte Aero 5 Ke4 Rp5mke4