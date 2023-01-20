 Gigabyte Aorus 5 Ke4 Laptop Ke4 Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

    Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop

    Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop

    Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 127,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹127,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.30 Kg
    ₹ 143,990 M.R.P. ₹308,550
    Gigabyte Laptops Prices in India

    Gigabyte laptops price in India starts from Rs.67,890. HT Tech has 10 Gigabyte Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Gigabyte Aorus 5 Ke4 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 240 Hz
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • Thin Bezel FHD 1920x1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (240Hz)
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 357 x 254 x 24  mm
    • 2.30 Kg
    • Gigabyte
    • Black
    • AORUS 5 KE4
    Memory
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • 3200
    • 64 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Built-in Dual Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2x 2W Speaker
    • DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • 6 GB
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    Peripherals
    • Three-Zone RGB Keyboard
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Gigabyte Aorus 5 Ke4 Laptop