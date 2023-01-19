 Gionee Marathon M4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee Marathon M4

    Gionee Marathon M4

    Gionee Marathon M4 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Marathon M4 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Marathon M4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25745/heroimage/gionee-marathon-m4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25745/images/Design/gionee-marathon-m4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Marathon M4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 440 Hours(4G) / Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 440 Hours(4G) / Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation
    • Single
    Design
    • 176 grams
    • Black, White
    • 144.7 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • 10.1 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 66.74 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • July 28, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Marathon M4
    • Gionee
    • Amigo UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.85 W/kg, Body: 0.733 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 10 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee Marathon M4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Marathon M4 in India?

    Gionee Marathon M4 price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Marathon M4?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Marathon M4?

    How long does the Gionee Marathon M4 last?

    What is the Gionee Marathon M4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Marathon M4 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee Marathon M4