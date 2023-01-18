 Gionee P2s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee P2S

    Gionee P2S is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee P2S from HT Tech. Buy Gionee P2S now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee P2s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 346 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 346 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 640x480 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.3 mm
    • 124 grams
    • Black, Blue, Pink, White
    • 64 mm
    • 126 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • LCD
    • Yes
    • 56.47 %
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • P2S
    • May 8, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Head: 0.677 W/kg, Body: 0.705 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee P2s FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee P2S in India?

    Gionee P2S price in India at 2,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee P2S?

    How many colors are available in Gionee P2S?

    How long does the Gionee P2S last?

    What is the Gionee P2S Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee P2S Waterproof?

