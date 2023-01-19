 Gionee Pioneer P6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Pioneer P6

    Gionee Pioneer P6 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,298 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1950 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Pioneer P6 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Pioneer P6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23549/heroimage/gionee-p6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23549/images/Design/gionee-p6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23549/images/Design/gionee-p6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23549/images/Design/gionee-p6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,298
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1950 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Pioneer P6 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1950 mAh
    • Up to 108 Hours(3G) / Up to 162 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 108 Hours(3G) / Up to 162 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 74.3 mm
    • Black, White
    • 8.6 mm
    • 142.8 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • 64.81 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Gionee
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • P6
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee Pioneer P6
    • January 16, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Gionee Pioneer P6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Pioneer P6 in India?

    Gionee Pioneer P6 price in India at 4,150 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Pioneer P6?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Pioneer P6?

    How long does the Gionee Pioneer P6 last?

    What is the Gionee Pioneer P6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Pioneer P6 Waterproof?

    Gionee Pioneer P6