 Gome U7 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gome U7 128GB

    Gome U7 128GB

    Gome U7 128GB is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,979 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gome U7 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Gome U7 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,979
    128 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    13 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Gome U7 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3100 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • 7.5 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 75.2 mm
    • 164 grams
    • 161.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    • 76.24 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • Yes
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Gome
    • Yes
    • December 9, 2020 (Official)
    • U7 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    Gome U7 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Gome U7 128Gb in India?

    Gome U7 128Gb price in India at 8,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gome U7 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Gome U7 128Gb?

    What is the Gome U7 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Gome U7 128Gb Waterproof?

    Gome U7 128gb