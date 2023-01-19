 Good One J5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Good One J5

    Good One J5 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,978 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Good One J5 from HT Tech. Buy Good One J5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28088/heroimage/good-one-j5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28088/images/Design/good-one-j5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,978
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Good One J5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Gold, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 220 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • J5
    • April 12, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Good One
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Good One J5