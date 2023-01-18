 Good One Shine 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Good One Shine 4G

    Good One Shine 4G

    Good One Shine 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,978 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Good One Shine 4G from HT Tech. Buy Good One Shine 4G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28084/heroimage/good-one-shine-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28084/images/Design/good-one-shine-4g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,978
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Good One Shine 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 220 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • April 18, 2016 (Official)
    • Good One
    • No
    • Shine 4G
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Good One Shine 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Good One Shine 4G in India?

    Good One Shine 4G price in India at 4,680 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Good One Shine 4G?

    How many colors are available in Good One Shine 4G?

    What is the Good One Shine 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Good One Shine 4G Waterproof?

    Good One Shine 4g