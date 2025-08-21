The Google Pixel 10 will arrive as a powerful and refined flagship smartphone, continuing Google’s legacy of combining smart software with advanced hardware. It will feature a vibrant 6.3 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, delivering bright, smooth visuals with up to 3000 nits peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by the latest Tensor G5 chipset built on an efficient 3nm process by TSMC, the Pixel 10 is expected to offer notable improvements in AI processing, power efficiency, and overall performance.

The camera system will see a triple lens array, introducing a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera, bringing versatile photography capabilities and advanced computational imaging enhancements. It will support high resolution video capture and AI-driven scene optimization for professional grade photos and videos. The device’s battery capacity will be around 4970mAh, equipped with fast wired and wireless charging including reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Running Android 16 out-of-the-box, the Pixel 10 will emphasise seamless integration with Google services, providing intelligent software features and timely updates. Its build will combine durability and style, with expected colours including a new Indigo shade. Scheduled for launch in late August 2025, the Pixel 10 aims to deliver a well rounded flagship experience focusing on speed, photography, and user-centric AI enhancements.