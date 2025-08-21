The price for the Google Pixel 10 in India is expected to be Rs. 79,990 . This is the Google Pixel 10 base model with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Chalk White, Black Obsidian and Sea Blue (expected). Market Status of Google Pixel 10 is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and efficient gaming with optimized thermal control for extended performance.
Capture stunning photos with excellent detail, quick autofocus, and superb low-light performance. Enjoy smooth 4K video recording and vibrant social media shots.
Swift app launches and seamless multitasking with ample storage for files and media, ensuring smooth gaming experiences.
Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp visuals with smooth scrolling and optimal brightness for outdoor use, thanks to advanced AMOLED technology.
Benefit from all-day battery life and quick charging capabilities. Wireless charging support adds convenience.
The Google Pixel 10 is perfect for photographers, gamers, and heavy users who demand performance and versatility in a smartphone.
The Google Pixel 10 will arrive as a powerful and refined flagship smartphone, continuing Google’s legacy of combining smart software with advanced hardware. It will feature a vibrant 6.3 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, delivering bright, smooth visuals with up to 3000 nits peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by the latest Tensor G5 chipset built on an efficient 3nm process by TSMC, the Pixel 10 is expected to offer notable improvements in AI processing, power efficiency, and overall performance.
The camera system will see a triple lens array, introducing a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera, bringing versatile photography capabilities and advanced computational imaging enhancements. It will support high resolution video capture and AI-driven scene optimization for professional grade photos and videos. The device’s battery capacity will be around 4970mAh, equipped with fast wired and wireless charging including reverse wireless charging capabilities.
Running Android 16 out-of-the-box, the Pixel 10 will emphasise seamless integration with Google services, providing intelligent software features and timely updates. Its build will combine durability and style, with expected colours including a new Indigo shade. Scheduled for launch in late August 2025, the Pixel 10 aims to deliver a well rounded flagship experience focusing on speed, photography, and user-centric AI enhancements.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.