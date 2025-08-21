Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 21 August 2025

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 is a Android v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10.8MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 chipset Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Chalk White Black Obsidian Sea Blue (expected)
Expected price : ₹79,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Google Pixel 10 Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Google Pixel 10 in India is expected to be Rs. 79,990 . This is the Google Pixel 10 base model with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Chalk White, Black Obsidian and Sea Blue (expected). Market Status of Google Pixel 10 is Upcoming.

Google Pixel 10 Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Google Tensor 5 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and efficient gaming with optimized thermal control for extended performance.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP + 11MP Rear, 11MP Front

Capture stunning photos with excellent detail, quick autofocus, and superb low-light performance. Enjoy smooth 4K video recording and vibrant social media shots.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 3.1 256GB

Swift app launches and seamless multitasking with ample storage for files and media, ensuring smooth gaming experiences.

display
Display
6.4" AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp visuals with smooth scrolling and optimal brightness for outdoor use, thanks to advanced AMOLED technology.

battery
Battery
4500 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Benefit from all-day battery life and quick charging capabilities. Wireless charging support adds convenience.

summary
Ideal For

The Google Pixel 10 is perfect for photographers, gamers, and heavy users who demand performance and versatility in a smartphone.

Google Pixel 10 Summary

The Google Pixel 10 will arrive as a powerful and refined flagship smartphone, continuing Google’s legacy of combining smart software with advanced hardware. It will feature a vibrant 6.3 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, delivering bright, smooth visuals with up to 3000 nits peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by the latest Tensor G5 chipset built on an efficient 3nm process by TSMC, the Pixel 10 is expected to offer notable improvements in AI processing, power efficiency, and overall performance.

The camera system will see a triple lens array, introducing a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera, bringing versatile photography capabilities and advanced computational imaging enhancements. It will support high resolution video capture and AI-driven scene optimization for professional grade photos and videos. The device’s battery capacity will be around 4970mAh, equipped with fast wired and wireless charging including reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Running Android 16 out-of-the-box, the Pixel 10 will emphasise seamless integration with Google services, providing intelligent software features and timely updates. Its build will combine durability and style, with expected colours including a new Indigo shade. Scheduled for launch in late August 2025, the Pixel 10 aims to deliver a well rounded flagship experience focusing on speed, photography, and user-centric AI enhancements.

 

Google Pixel 10: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4970 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    29W wired fast charging

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Video Recording

    4K, 1080p

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10.8MP

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Colours

    Chalk White, Black Obsidian, Sea Blue (expected)

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 certified for 1.5m/30min

  • Build Material

    Flat sides, rounded corners, Pixel 9-style camera bar

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.3%

  • Display Type

    OLED FHD+

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.3-inch

  • Pixel Density

    436 PPI

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Launch Date

    August 21, 2025

  • Brand

    Google

  • Model

    Pixel 10

  • Operating System

    Android v16

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • GPS

    Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS

  • SIM Size

    Nano+eSim

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G5 chipset

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    5 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Magnetometer

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Last updated date: 14 August 2025
