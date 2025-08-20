The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India is expected to be Rs. 179,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold base model with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Vivo X Fold 5
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5G
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Vivo X Fold 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
|
₹174,999
Buy Now
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
|
|
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|
₹172,999
Check Details
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|
|
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|
₹159,999
Check Details
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
|
₹153,000
Check Details
|
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g
Experience top-notch multitasking and gaming performance with efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth operation under heavy usage.
Capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity, including 4K video at 60 fps. Ideal for low-light photography and social media sharing.
Enjoy lightning-fast app speeds and seamless multitasking, enabling efficient access to files and smooth gaming experiences.
Experience vibrant colors and sharp details with a high refresh rate for fluid motion, ensuring excellent outdoor usability.
Long-lasting battery life for all-day usage, coupled with fast charging for quick power boosts when you need them.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and power users seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and a robust camera experience.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will represent a major evolution in Google's foldable phone lineup when it launches in August 2025. It will feature a stunning 8.0 inch OLED inner display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits, allowing users to experience immersive visuals in any lighting condition. The cover display will measure 6.4 inches, making it ideal for quick interactions when folded. Powered by Google’s most advanced Tensor G5 chipset and paired with 16GB of RAM, the device will provide blazing-fast performance and significant improvements in AI-driven features.
Photography will be a defining strength, with a triple rear camera system, including a 48MP main sensor, an ultra wide, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom for versatile shooting options. Users will also benefit from dual 10MP front cameras, ensuring high quality selfies and smooth video calls both open and folded. The robust 5,015mAh battery will support fast wired and wireless charging and all-day power.
Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will integrate next-gen AI tools and Pixel exclusive features. Its sleek, water resistant construction, polished Moonstone and Jade finishes, and refined hinge design will make it both a style statement and a productivity powerhouse for tech enthusiasts when it arrives in India in late August 2025.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.