GooglePixel10ProFold_FrontCamera_10MP+10MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 20 August 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a Android v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 179,999 in India with 48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 (3nm), Octa-core. Processor and 16 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹179,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India is expected to be Rs. 179,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold base model with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Google Tensor G5 (5nm)

Experience top-notch multitasking and gaming performance with efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth operation under heavy usage.

camera
Camera
50MP + 32MP + 32MP Rear, 10MP + 10MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity, including 4K video at 60 fps. Ideal for low-light photography and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 16 GB + UFS 4 256 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app speeds and seamless multitasking, enabling efficient access to files and smooth gaming experiences.

display
Display
8.1 inches OLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and sharp details with a high refresh rate for fluid motion, ensuring excellent outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with Fast Charging

Long-lasting battery life for all-day usage, coupled with fast charging for quick power boosts when you need them.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and power users seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and a robust camera experience.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Summary

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will represent a major evolution in Google's foldable phone lineup when it launches in August 2025. It will feature a stunning 8.0 inch OLED inner display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits, allowing users to experience immersive visuals in any lighting condition. The cover display will measure 6.4 inches, making it ideal for quick interactions when folded. Powered by Google’s most advanced Tensor G5 chipset and paired with 16GB of RAM, the device will provide blazing-fast performance and significant improvements in AI-driven features.

Photography will be a defining strength, with a triple rear camera system, including a 48MP main sensor, an ultra wide, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom for versatile shooting options. Users will also benefit from dual 10MP front cameras, ensuring high quality selfies and smooth video calls both open and folded. The robust 5,015mAh battery will support fast wired and wireless charging and all-day power.

Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will integrate next-gen AI tools and Pixel exclusive features. Its sleek, water resistant construction, polished Moonstone and Jade finishes, and refined hinge design will make it both a style statement and a productivity powerhouse for tech enthusiasts when it arrives in India in late August 2025.

 

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    5W wireless charging

  • Quick Charging

    23W fast wired charging

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    USB-C 3.2

  • Capacity

    5015 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4K60fps video

  • Rear Camera

    48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP

  • Front Camera

    10MP + 10MP

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Build Material

    Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on cover

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 water/dust resistance

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Weight

    258 gram

  • Height

    150.4 mm

  • Width

    55.2 mm

  • Thickness

    5.3 mm

  • Dimensions

    55.2 x 150.4 x 5.3 mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR

  • Display Type

    OLED foldable

  • Aspect Ratio

    6:5

  • Pixel Density

    369 PPI

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Brightness

    3000 nits / 2700 nits

  • Screen Size

    8.0-inch/6.4-inch

  • Resolution

    2152 x 2076 pixels / 1080 x 2424 pixels

  • Launch Date

    August 20, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v16

  • Model

    Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Brand

    Google

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Size

    eSIM+Nano SIM

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G5 (3nm), Octa-core.

  • Processor Fabrication

    3 nm

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side fingerprint sensor

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Magnetometer, Ambient light sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256GB / 512GB / 1TB

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

Google Phones

Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Last updated date: 01 August 2025
