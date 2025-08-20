The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Expected price : ₹179,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a Android v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 179,999 in India with 48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 (3nm), Octa-core. Processor and 16 GB RAM.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a Android v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 179,999 in India with 48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 (3nm), Octa-core. Processor and 16 GB RAM.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India is expected to be Rs. 179,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold base model with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check