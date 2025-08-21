The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 109,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro base model with 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Obsidian, Snow and Hazel. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
₹121,999
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
₹89,999
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Google Pixel 9 Pro
₹109,999
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Google Pixel 9 Pro
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
₹109,998
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹111,900 Original price:
Google Pixel 10 Pro VS Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and exceptional efficiency with advanced thermal control.
Capture stunning photos in all lighting conditions, with impressive zoom and 8K video recording, perfect for social media.
Enjoy lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample space for games and media.
Experience vivid colors and exceptional clarity with 4000 nits brightness, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight.
Enjoy all-day usage with quick recharging options, minimizing downtime and providing wireless charging convenience.
Perfect for photographers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who demand top performance and cutting-edge features.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro will be introduced as a premium flagship that focuses on combining elegant design, advanced photography and intelligent software. It will feature a 6.7 inch QHD Plus OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering incredibly rich colours, deep contrast and sharp detail. Peak brightness will reach impressive levels for effortless readability even under bright sunlight. The phone will be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G5 processor, manufactured on a 3nm process, which will bring faster performance, cooler operation and longer battery life.
Photography will remain at the heart of the Pixel experience. The Pixel 10 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup with a high resolution main sensor, an improved ultra wide lens and a powerful telephoto lens for optical zoom. Google will enhance computational photography with more advanced AI scene detection and real time HDR video processing. On the front, a high quality camera will deliver sharp selfies and clear video calls.
It will run Android 16 at launch, offering smooth app performance, clean visuals and exclusive Pixel features. A premium glass and aluminium build will provide a refined feel, while 5G connectivity, fast charging and long term software updates will make the Pixel 10 Pro a strong choice for future ready smartphone buyers.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.