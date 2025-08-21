The Google Pixel 10 Pro will be introduced as a premium flagship that focuses on combining elegant design, advanced photography and intelligent software. It will feature a 6.7 inch QHD Plus OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering incredibly rich colours, deep contrast and sharp detail. Peak brightness will reach impressive levels for effortless readability even under bright sunlight. The phone will be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G5 processor, manufactured on a 3nm process, which will bring faster performance, cooler operation and longer battery life.

Photography will remain at the heart of the Pixel experience. The Pixel 10 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup with a high resolution main sensor, an improved ultra wide lens and a powerful telephoto lens for optical zoom. Google will enhance computational photography with more advanced AI scene detection and real time HDR video processing. On the front, a high quality camera will deliver sharp selfies and clear video calls.

It will run Android 16 at launch, offering smooth app performance, clean visuals and exclusive Pixel features. A premium glass and aluminium build will provide a refined feel, while 5G connectivity, fast charging and long term software updates will make the Pixel 10 Pro a strong choice for future ready smartphone buyers.