GooglePixel10Pro_FrontCamera_48MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 21 August 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro is a Android 16 phone, speculated price is Rs 109,999 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 Processor and 16 GB RAM.
Obsidian Snow Hazel
Expected price : ₹109,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Google Pixel 10 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 109,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro base model with 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Obsidian, Snow and Hazel. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Google Pixel 10 Pro Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Google Tensor G5 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and exceptional efficiency with advanced thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear, 48MP Front

Capture stunning photos in all lighting conditions, with impressive zoom and 8K video recording, perfect for social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 16GB + UFS 3.1 256GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample space for games and media.

display
Display
6.7 inches LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Experience vivid colors and exceptional clarity with 4000 nits brightness, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight.

battery
Battery
5000mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Enjoy all-day usage with quick recharging options, minimizing downtime and providing wireless charging convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for photographers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who demand top performance and cutting-edge features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Summary

The Google Pixel 10 Pro will be introduced as a premium flagship that focuses on combining elegant design, advanced photography and intelligent software. It will feature a 6.7 inch QHD Plus OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering incredibly rich colours, deep contrast and sharp detail. Peak brightness will reach impressive levels for effortless readability even under bright sunlight. The phone will be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G5 processor, manufactured on a 3nm process, which will bring faster performance, cooler operation and longer battery life.

Photography will remain at the heart of the Pixel experience. The Pixel 10 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup with a high resolution main sensor, an improved ultra wide lens and a powerful telephoto lens for optical zoom. Google will enhance computational photography with more advanced AI scene detection and real time HDR video processing. On the front, a high quality camera will deliver sharp selfies and clear video calls.

It will run Android 16 at launch, offering smooth app performance, clean visuals and exclusive Pixel features. A premium glass and aluminium build will provide a refined feel, while 5G connectivity, fast charging and long term software updates will make the Pixel 10 Pro a strong choice for future ready smartphone buyers.

 

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4700 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    30W wireless charging

  • Quick Charging

    45W fast wired charging

  • Front Camera

    48 MP

  • Flash

    Dual LED flash

  • Video Recording

    8K@30fps, 4K@60fps video recording

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Colours

    Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

  • Build Material

    Premium glass/metal

  • Weight

    205 gram

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 water and dust resistance

  • Resolution

    1280 x 2856 pixel

  • Pixel Density

    489 PPI

  • Screen Size

    6.4 inch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Display Type

    LTPO OLED

  • Brightness

    4000 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Launch Date

    August 21, 2025

  • Brand

    Google

  • Model

    Pixel 10 Pro

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G,4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    v7.0

  • GPS

    Yes, with Dual-band GNSS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G5

  • Processor Fabrication

    TSMC 3 nm

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, temperature sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Expandable Memory

    Non-expandable

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB/512GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Last updated date: 14 August 2025
