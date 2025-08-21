The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will launch as a flagship designed to captivate users who seek exceptional performance, advanced photography, and a truly immersive visual experience. It will feature a spacious 6.8 inch LTPO OLED display with a sharp resolution of 1344 by 2992 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This vibrant screen will offer deep contrast and superb outdoor visibility due to its high peak brightness levels.

Inside, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will run on Google’s custom Tensor G5 chipset, crafted using an advanced 3nm process. This powerful core will bring noticeably faster performance, smarter AI-driven features, and greater energy efficiency, helping the phone deliver longer battery life even during heavy use.

Photography will be a standout feature with a sophisticated triple 50 megapixel sensor setup, including wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide lenses. Advanced optical image stabilisation and real-time computational enhancements will enable stunning photos and ultra-high-definition 4K video recording. The front-facing camera will provide sharp, clear selfies and video calls.

Running Android 16 right out of the box, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will offer smooth, responsive performance alongside exclusive Pixel software features. Backed by a robust 5100 mAh battery supporting fast wired and wireless charging, it will easily power through a full day of use. With its premium build quality and cutting edge connectivity, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be a compelling choice for flagship seekers in 2025.