Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
GooglePixel10ProXL_FrontCamera_50MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 21 August 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a Android 16 phone, speculated price is Rs 124,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G5 Processor and 16 GB RAM.
Porcelain Rose Quartz Hazel Obsidian
Expected price : ₹124,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL in India is expected to be Rs. 124,999 . This is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL base model with 256 GB/512 GB/1TB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel and Obsidian. Market Status of Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo X Fold 5
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Titanium, Green, White.
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:₹159,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5G
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • White, Green, Titanium White
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:₹159,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Vivo X Fold 5g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • White, Green, Titanium White
₹121,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • 16GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian
₹124,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Yellow
10% OFF
Discounted price:₹121,999 Original price:₹134,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Pink, White, Silver Shadow, Navy, Crafted Black
28% OFF
Discounted price:₹118,450 Original price:₹164,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Expected Key Specs

Processor

Google Tensor G5

RAM

16 GB

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Internal Memory

256 GB/512 GB/1TB

Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl Summary

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will launch as a flagship designed to captivate users who seek exceptional performance, advanced photography, and a truly immersive visual experience. It will feature a spacious 6.8 inch LTPO OLED display with a sharp resolution of 1344 by 2992 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This vibrant screen will offer deep contrast and superb outdoor visibility due to its high peak brightness levels.

Inside, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will run on Google’s custom Tensor G5 chipset, crafted using an advanced 3nm process. This powerful core will bring noticeably faster performance, smarter AI-driven features, and greater energy efficiency, helping the phone deliver longer battery life even during heavy use.

Photography will be a standout feature with a sophisticated triple 50 megapixel sensor setup, including wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide lenses. Advanced optical image stabilisation and real-time computational enhancements will enable stunning photos and ultra-high-definition 4K video recording. The front-facing camera will provide sharp, clear selfies and video calls.

Running Android 16 right out of the box, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will offer smooth, responsive performance alongside exclusive Pixel software features. Backed by a robust 5100 mAh battery supporting fast wired and wireless charging, it will easily power through a full day of use. With its premium build quality and cutting edge connectivity, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be a compelling choice for flagship seekers in 2025.

 

Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    No

  • USB Type-C

    v3.2

  • Capacity

    5100–5200mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    30W wireless Charging

  • Quick Charging

    45W fast wired charging

  • Video Recording

    4K video

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 water/dust resistant

  • Colours

    Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    3000 nits

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    (HDR

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    1344 x 2992 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.82-inch

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Launch Date

    August 21, 2025

  • Model

    Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • Brand

    Google

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (nano+eSIM)

  • Network Support

    5G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G5

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    in-display

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB/512 GB/1TB

Other Google Pixel 10 Expected Models

Google Pixel 10
₹79,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
₹179,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro
₹109,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl VS Google Pixel 10 Pro
Google Phones

Related Mobile News

Google Pixel 9a launched globally: Find out if it is available in your region or country
21 Mar 2025

Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details
18 Mar 2025

Google Pixel 9a launch date, renders, and more tipped: Here’s what we expect to launch
12 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,450 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB Storage
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 14 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Google Mobile   /   Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Google Pixel 10 Pro Xl
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender