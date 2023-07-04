 Google Pixel 4a 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor , 3885 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 4A 5G from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 4A 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹43,990
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
12.2 MP + 16 MP
8 MP
3885 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Google Phones Prices in India

Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,999. HT Tech has 41 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Google Pixel 4a 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3885 mAh
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Battery
  • 3885 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.7
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Just Black
  • 8.2 mm
  • Back: Polycarbonate
  • 168 grams
  • 153.9 mm
  • 74 mm
Display
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 416 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • 82.68 %
  • Yes
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Google
  • December 24, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Pixel 4A 5G
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 620
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 6 GB
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • UFS 2.1
    Google Pixel 4a 5g