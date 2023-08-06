 Google Pixel 4a Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 3140 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
5.81 inches (14.76 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
12.2 MP
8 MP
3140 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Google Pixel 4A Price in India

Google Pixel 4A price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 4A is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.

Google Pixel 4A price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 4A is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.


Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 3140 mAh
  • 5.81 inches (14.76 cm)
  • 12.2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
  • 3140 mAh
  • Yes
  • 01h 24m 23s
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • F1.7
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • Single
Design
  • 69.4 mm
  • Back: Polycarbonate
  • 144 mm
  • 143 grams
  • Just Black, Barely Blue
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • OLED
  • 444 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.81 inches (14.76 cm)
  • 82.74 %
  • 60 Hz
General
  • Yes
  • Google
  • Pixel 4A
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 9, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.19 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 15.0 s
  • Adreno 618
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • 8 nm
  • 12.2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
Google Pixel 4a FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 4A in India?

Google Pixel 4A price in India at 28,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3140 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 4A?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 4A?

What is the Google Pixel 4A Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 4A Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 4a