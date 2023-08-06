Google Pixel 4a Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 4A Google Pixel 4A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 3140 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 4A from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 4A now with free delivery.