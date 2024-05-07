 Google Pixel 8a 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 07 May 2024

Google Pixel 8A 256GB

Google Pixel 8A 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 59,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G3 Processor , 4492 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 8A 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 8A 256GB now with free delivery.
Aloe Bay Porcelain Obsidian
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Google Pixel 8A 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Google Pixel 8A 256GB in India is Rs. 59,999.  This is the Google Pixel 8A 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aloe, Bay, Porcelain and Obsidian. The status of Google Pixel 8A 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.1 inches

Battery

4492 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 13 MP

Google Pixel 8a 256gb Latest Update

Google Pixel 8a 256gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4492 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 13 MP

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G3

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Capacity

    4492 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Colours

    Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67

  • Width

    72.7 mm

  • Height

    152.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    81.24 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    431 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(20 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    May 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Google

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.89, Wide Angle (80° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.73" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)13 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Motion Autofocus autofocus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 800 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    3.2, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Nona Core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2.15 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Co-Processor

    Titan M2

  • Chipset

    Google Tensor G3

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G715s MC10

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender