 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives Web Stories News
GooglePixel9ProXL_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
GooglePixel9ProXL_FrontCamera_42MP
GooglePixel9ProXL_RAM_16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40119/heroimage/164077-v1-google-pixel-9-pro-xl-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_GooglePixel9ProXL_3
Release date : 14 Aug 2024

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 124,999 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G4 Processor , 5060 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 9 Pro XL now with free delivery.
Porcelain Rose Quartz Hazel Obsidian
Price : ₹124,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Variants & Price

The price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in India is Rs. 124,999 . This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel and Obsidian. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, Pink, White, Teal, Ultramarine
₹89,900
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone 16 256gb

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Pink, White, Teal, Ultramarine
₹89,900
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Yellow
11% OFF
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Apple iPhone 15 512GB
  • 6GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
9% OFF
₹99,900 ₹109,900
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone 15 512gb
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

16 GB

Display

6.8 inches

Battery

5060 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP

Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Latest Update

Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP

  • Battery

    5060 mAh

  • Display

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G4

  • Front Camera

    42 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 37W: 70 % in 30 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5060 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Height

    162.8 mm

  • Weight

    221 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Colours

    Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

  • Width

    76.6 mm

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Display Type

    LTPO OLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Pixel Density

    482 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1344x2992 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.52 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    42 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(Exmor RS)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel PD autofocus

  • Brand

    Google

  • Launch Date

    August 14, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.68, Wide Angle (82° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.31" sensor size, ISO-CELL, 1.2µm pixel size)48 MP f/1.7, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(2.55" sensor size)48 MP f/2.8, Telephoto Camera(113 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size)

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Optical Image stabilization Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR Video Pro Mode Macro Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    3.2, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Chipset

    Google Tensor G4

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Co-Processor

    Titan M2

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.92 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A520)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Ultrasonic

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 8 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 10  /  10
10 8 10 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Other Popular Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone SE 4
  • 64 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone Se 4

Nokia Play 2 Max
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹37,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Nokia Play 2 Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹98,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
23% OFF

IQOO Z9s
  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Iqoo Z9s

Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Samsung Galaxy A16

OPPO K12
  • Starry Night
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Oppo K12

Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Apple iPhone 16
11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
14% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Vivo V40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹97,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Other Google Pixel 9 Models

Google Pixel 9
  • Peony
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹109,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl Google Pixel 9a
Google Phones

Web Stories

Pixel 9 Pro Fold to launch soon: Know what to expect from new gen Google Foldable

Jul 28, 2024

Pixel 9 series price leaked: Check out the expected price hike for new-gen

Jul 20, 2024

Google I/O 2024: All the expected announcements

May 05, 2024

Google Pixel 8a Vs Pixel 7a: What we expect- price, features, camera and more

May 01, 2024

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024
Web Stories

Related Google News

Google Pixel’s cool new camera update lets users manually capture stars: What it means
21 Aug 2024

Can Pixel 9’s Gemini AI beat iPhone 16’s Apple Intelligence? Check 3 key points
16 Aug 2024

Google Pixel 9a may launch earlier than expected: Here’s when it's coming
05 Oct 2024

Google Pixel 9a design leaked and it does not look like Pixel 9 – What we know
03 Oct 2024
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹140,999 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,900
Buy Now

Vivo T3 Pro

  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,999
Check Details

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
₹16,998 ₹19,999
Buy Now

IQOO Z9s

  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Realme C67 4G

  • Sunny Oasis
  • 8 GB RAM
₹14,590
Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power

  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,499
Check Details

Oppo Find X8 5G

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

  • Spring Wild Green
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 05 October 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Google Mobile   /   Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender