Hmd Aura - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

HMD Aura is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Glacier Green
Indigo Black
128 GB
Not officially announced yet
HMD Aura Variants & Price
The price for the HMD Aura in India has not been announced yet. This is the HMD Aura base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected tocome in the following colors: Glacier Green and Indigo Black. The status of HMD Aura is Upcoming.