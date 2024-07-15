 Hmd Aura - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
HMDAura_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
HMDAura_FrontCamera_5MP
HMDAura_RAM_4GB
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

HMD Aura

HMD Aura is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Glacier Green Indigo Black
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HMD Aura Variants & Price

The price for the HMD Aura in India has not been announced yet.  This is the HMD Aura base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Glacier Green and Indigo Black. The status of HMD Aura is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP

Hmd Aura Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Processor

    Unisoc SC9863A1

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Height

    163.86 mm

  • Colours

    Glacier Green, Indigo Black

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Weight

    175 grams

  • Width

    75.51 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    83.97 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brightness

    430 nits

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    HMD

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Filters

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Fabrication

    28 nm

  • Chipset

    Unisoc SC9863A1

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8322

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

