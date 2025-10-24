Latest Tech News Home Appliances 10 deals on washing machines you need to check out today: Smart and energy-efficient models

Discover top washing machine deals today with smart, energy-efficient models that offer advanced features like inverter technology and app control. Upgrade your laundry experience while saving on electricity bills.

By: AISHWARYA FARASWAL
Updated on: Oct 24 2025, 16:56 IST
Best washing machines
Best washing deals on Amazon that will help you save big on smarter models. (unsplash)

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater)
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE MXN 9014K CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha)
Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey)
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)
Looking for a washing machine that combines intelligence, efficiency, and affordability? Today's top deals feature smart, energy-efficient models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and IFB, perfect for modern Indian households.

These machines come equipped with advanced features such as inverter technology, AI-powered sensors, and multiple wash programs to handle everything from delicate silks to heavy-duty jeans. Many models also offer smart connectivity, allowing you to control your laundry remotely via smartphone apps or voice assistants. With 5-star energy ratings, these machines help reduce electricity bills while delivering superior wash quality.

Planning to upgrade your current machine or buy your first one, these deals provide excellent value without compromising on performance. From compact top-loaders to spacious front-loaders, there's something for every home and budget.

The LG 7 Kg fully automatic top load washing machine is one of the best washing machines for modern households. Its smart inverter technology ensures energy savings up to 36%, reducing electricity bills while delivering efficient cleaning.

The TurboDrum and multiple wash programs handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavily soiled clothes, saving time and effort. With a large 7 kg capacity, this machine suits 3–4 members and adds convenience to daily laundry routines, combining reliability, efficiency, and ease of use.

Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Saves up to 36% electricity with inverter motor
  • Handles all types of fabrics efficiently
Cons
  • Top load design may require more space
  • Limited smart connectivity options
Specifications
  • Capacity
    7 Kg, ideal for 3–4 members
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology
  • Spin Speed
    740 RPM for faster drying
  • Wash Programs
    8 programs including Quick Wash, Gentle, Strong, Pre-wash
  • Material & Drum
    Semi Stainless Steel Drum with TurboDrum

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine affordable, quiet, and easy to use, but washing takes long and results and installation vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves energy, cleans effectively, and simplifies daily laundry for small families.

The Samsung 9 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine is among the best washing machines for large households. Its AI Ecobubble and AI Energy Mode deliver up to 70% energy savings, lowering electricity bills while caring for fabrics gently.

With a 9 kg capacity and SpaceMax drum, it handles heavy loads efficiently. Hygiene Steam removes germs and allergens, keeping clothes fresh and safe. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you manage cycles remotely, making laundry faster, smarter, and less time-consuming.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Up to 70% energy savings with AI Energy Mode
  • Handles large loads efficiently and hygienically
Cons
  • Premium price compared to similar front load washing machines
  • Requires space for front load installation
Specifications
  • Capacity
    9 Kg, ideal for large families
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, AI Energy Mode, Digital Inverter
  • Spin Speed
    1400 RPM for quick wash and drying
  • Wash Programs:
    23 programs including Super Speed, Baby Care, Hygiene Steam
  • Drum Type
    Diamond Drum, scratch-resistant, hygienic with Rat Mesh Protection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this washing machine's efficiency, low noise, AI cleaning, energy-saving, WiFi connectivity, and stylish design, finding it worth the price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves energy, handles large loads efficiently, and keeps clothes hygienic with minimal effort.

The Bosch 8 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine is one of the best washing machines for families seeking efficiency and care. Its AI Active Water Plus technology optimises water usage, cutting bills while giving precise wash for every load.

The in-built heater and steam function remove bacteria, keeping clothes hygienic. With a robust 8 kg capacity and 1400 RPM spin speed, it handles heavy laundry effortlessly, saving time and effort, while delivering energy-efficient, high-quality cleaning.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Energy and water efficient with AI Active Water Plus
  • Steam and in-built heater for hygienic washing
Cons
  • Slightly higher price point for its category
  • Front load design requires more space
Specifications
  • Capacity
    8 Kg
  • Energy Rating:
    5 Star, energy-efficient Ecosilence Drive motor
  • Spin Speed:
    1400 RPM for quick drying
  • Wash Programs:
    15 programs including Steam, Quick Wash
  • Drum & Body
    Rust-resistant stainless steel drum with SoftCare paddles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine compact, easy to use, energy-efficient, and quiet, but report mixed experiences with installation, motor, and vibration levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves energy, cleans efficiently, and keeps clothes hygienic for large households.

The IFB 7 Kg fully automatic top load washing machine is one of the best washing machines for small families seeking efficiency and deep cleaning. Its AI-powered system adjusts water, detergent, and wash actions according to fabric type, saving water and energy.

DeepClean® technology removes tough stains without damaging clothes, while Aqua Energie protects fabrics from hard water effects. With an 8+1 wash program range and 720 RPM spin, laundry becomes faster, gentler, and cost-effective.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • AI-powered water and detergent optimization saves energy and water
  • DeepClean® ensures thorough stain removal without fabric damage
Cons
  • Lower spin speed compared to some front load machines
  • Top load design may require more space
Specifications
  • Capacity
    7 Kg, ideal for 3–4 members
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, eco-friendly and cost-saving
  • Spin Speed
    720 RPM for quicker drying
  • Wash Programs
    8+1 programs including Baby Wear, Delicates, Tub Clean
  • Technology
    DeepClean® Triadic Pulsator, ActivMix, Aqua Energie

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine user-friendly and good value, but report mixed results on drying, noise, water leakage, and cleaning performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers energy-efficient, deep cleaning and protects fabrics while saving water and detergent.

The Samsung 8 Kg fully automatic top load washing machine ranks among the best washing machines for large households seeking convenience and energy savings. Its Eco Bubble technology dissolves detergent quickly, providing gentle yet effective cleaning while saving electricity.

The digital inverter motor reduces energy consumption, and the 700 RPM spin speed ensures quicker drying. With 6 wash programs and a durable diamond drum, it handles daily laundry efficiently, keeping clothes fresh, safe, and well-cared for without wasting water or time.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Durable drum and child lock ensure safe, long-term use
  • Eco Bubble technology saves energy while cleaning effectively
Cons
  • Limited wash programs compared to front load machines
  • Lower spin speed than premium models
Specifications
  • Capacity
    8 Kg, suitable for large families
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, Digital Inverter for energy savings
  • Spin Speed
    700 RPM for faster drying
  • Wash Programs
    6 programs including Bedding, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean
  • Drum & Body
    Diamond Drum, stainless steel with plastic body, rust-proof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine high-quality, quiet, and easy to use, but report mixed experiences with washing performance and installation efficiency.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves energy, handles large loads efficiently, and delivers effective, gentle cleaning for daily laundry.

The IFB 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is ideal for large families who prioritise performance and technology. Powered by AI, it detects fabric type and load weight to optimise water and energy use. With DeepClean® and PowerSteam® technologies, it delivers spotless results while keeping clothes soft.

The Eco Inverter Motor ensures silent, efficient operation, and the Steam Refresh feature revives clothes without detergent. Built with a durable stainless steel drum, this model blends intelligence, power, and convenience for everyday laundry.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Smart AI wash optimization with Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Excellent build quality with multiple fabric care modes
Cons
  • Premium price point
  • Requires slightly more space due to front-load design
Specifications
  • Capacity
    9 Kg, ideal for large families
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, Eco Inverter for efficiency
  • Spin Speed
    1400 RPM for faster drying
  • Wash Programs
    10+1+11 app-enabled programs
  • Special Features
    AI detection, Aqua Energie, Wi-Fi, Steam Refresh, Warm Soak

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine efficient, quiet, and easy to use, appreciating its multiple wash settings, smooth installation, and professional demonstration.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for tech-savvy families, this IFB model combines advanced AI, energy efficiency, and steam-based cleaning for a hygienic and fabric-friendly laundry experience.

The Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is perfect for large families seeking high efficiency and convenience. Featuring AI Technology and Zero Pressure Technology, it fills the tub even with extremely low water pressure.

The Acu Wash Drum and Power Wash Technology ensure deep and gentle cleaning, while the inbuilt heater offers hygienic hot washes. With 10 wash programs, a 5-star energy rating, and durable steel drum, it combines smart performance, water efficiency, and long-lasting reliability.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Works efficiently even at near-zero water pressure
  • Inbuilt heater for thorough and hygienic washing
Cons
  • Lower spin speed than premium models
  • Slightly larger footprint due to 10 Kg capacity
Specifications
  • Capacity
    10 Kg, ideal for large families
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, power-efficient motor
  • Spin Speed
    650 RPM for faster drying
  • Wash Programs
    Wash Programs: 10 including Sari Wash, Power Wash, Tub Clean
  • Special Features
    Zero Pressure Technology, Inbuilt Heater, AI Tech, Acu Wash Drum
The LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers a powerful, hygienic, and quiet washing experience. Featuring Inverter Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD, it moves the drum in multiple directions for thorough yet gentle cleaning.

The Hygiene Steam cycle removes allergens and tough stains, while the inbuilt heater ensures deep cleaning. With 10 wash programs, 1200 RPM spin speed, and a 5-star energy rating, this model combines durability, efficiency, and comfort for small to medium families.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Removes 99.9% allergens using steam
  • Extremely silent and vibration-free operation
Cons
  • No Wi-Fi feature in this model
  • Limited drum size for large families
Specifications
  • Capacity
    7 Kg, ideal for 3–4 members
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, low power and water use
  • Spin Speed
    1200 RPM for quick drying
  • Wash Programs
    10 including Allergy Care, Active Wear, Tub Clean
  • Special Features
    6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam, Inverter Motor, Smart Diagnosis

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine effective, quiet, and easy to use, offering good value, but report mixed experiences with installation and vibration levels.

Why choose this product?

This LG washer is perfect for those who want spotless, allergen-free clothes with low energy use and whisper-quiet performance.

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines affordability, efficiency, and gentle yet thorough cleaning. Equipped with Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, it delivers superior wash quality while saving energy.

The Diamond Drum with small exit holes ensures clothes are handled delicately, and the 700 RPM spin speed reduces drying time. With 9 wash programs, a soft-closing door, and 5-level water control, this 5-star rated washer is perfect for families of 3–4 members seeking reliable, hassle-free laundry.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Energy-efficient and low water consumption
  • Gentle on clothes with diamond drum
Cons
  • No Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Limited load size for larger families
Specifications
  • Capacity
    7 Kg, ideal for small families
  • Energy Rating
    5 Star, energy-efficient
  • Spin Speed:
    700 RPM
  • Wash Programs
    9 including Quick Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Jeans
  • Special Features
    Eco Bubble, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm, Soft Closing Door, Magic Filter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine high-quality, easy to use, and quiet, offering good value, but report mixed experiences with washing performance, spinner, and water usage.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for busy households, this Samsung washer ensures thorough cleaning with minimal energy use and fabric wear, combining convenience and long-lasting durability.

The LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z) is designed for large families, combining powerful cleaning with energy efficiency. Its Smart Inverter Motor and Turbodrum technology ensure thorough washing while saving up to 36% energy. Features like Turbowash, Jet Spray+, and Auto Tub Clean provide fast, hygienic washes, while 8 specialised programs handle everything from daily wear to delicate fabrics.

With a 740 RPM spin speed, LED display, child lock, and 5-star rating, this washer delivers superior performance and convenience for busy households.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Auto tub cleaning for hygiene
  • Durable and low-noise Smart Inverter motor
Cons
  • Slightly higher water consumption than smaller models
  • Limited to top-load convenience
Specifications
  • Capacity:
    9 Kg
  • Energy Rating:
    5 Star
  • Spin Speed:
    740 RPM
  • Wash Programs
    8 including Turbo Wash, Quick Wash, Gentle, Aqua Reserve

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine easy to use, quiet, and good value, but report mixed feedback on capacity, wash quality, and installation service.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for large households, this LG washer balances speed, hygiene, and efficiency, making laundry faster, cleaner, and easier to manage.

Which type of washing machine is best: top-load or front-load?

Top-loaders are generally more affordable, easier to load, and complete cycles faster, making them ideal for quick washes. Front-loaders, on the other hand, use less water and electricity, are gentler on clothes, and offer better cleaning performance. Your choice depends on space availability, laundry frequency, and energy efficiency priorities. Front-loaders are preferred for long-term savings and larger households.

What capacity washing machine do I need?

Washing machine capacity depends on household size. For 1–2 people, 6–7 kg machines are usually sufficient. Families of 3–5 people should consider 7–8 kg machines, while larger families may need 9–10 kg or more. Choosing the right capacity ensures optimal washing performance, prevents overloading, and helps save water and electricity.

How important is energy efficiency in a washing machine?

Energy-efficient washing machines, usually rated 5 stars, consume less electricity and water, reducing monthly bills. They are environmentally friendly and often feature inverter motors for quieter, longer-lasting performance. Investing in energy-efficient models may cost slightly more upfront but provides long-term savings and superior cleaning results, making it a smart choice for modern households.

Factors to consider while buying a washing machine

1. Type of washing machine: Decide between top-load and front-load. Top-loaders are usually faster, easier to operate, and ideal for small loads. Front-loaders are more energy and water-efficient, gentler on clothes, and better for larger households.

2. Capacity: Choose a machine with the right drum size based on your household. Small families (1–2 members) need 6–7 kg, medium families 7–8 kg, and larger households 9 kg or above.

3. Energy efficiency: Look for 5-star energy-rated machines to save electricity and water. Inverter technology improves efficiency, reduces noise, and extends motor life.

4. Wash programs and features: Check for multiple wash programs for different fabrics, smart sensors, quick wash, and steam cleaning options. These add convenience and better garment care.

5. Build quality and brand: Opt for reliable brands with good service networks. A durable build ensures long-lasting performance, while accessible customer support makes maintenance hassle-free.

Washing machines

Are energy-efficient washing machines worth it?

Yes. 5-star machines save electricity and water, reduce bills, and often feature quieter, long-lasting motors.

Which features should I look for?

Look for multiple wash programs, smart sensors, quick wash, steam cleaning, and child lock for safety.

How important is brand and service?

Reliable brands with strong service networks ensure durability and hassle-free maintenance.

Can washing machines handle delicate fabrics?

Yes. Most machines offer gentle or delicate cycles suitable for silks, wool, and other sensitive fabrics.

How long does a washing machine usually last?

With proper care, a good washing machine lasts 8–12 years, depending on usage and maintenance.
Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets