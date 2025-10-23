Latest Tech News Home Appliances 6 automatic dishwashers for your kitchen: Doing dishes was never easier

6 automatic dishwashers for your kitchen: Doing dishes was never easier

Tired of scrubbing dishes after every meal? These 6 automatic dishwashers make cleanup effortless, efficient, and even a little satisfying. 

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Oct 23 2025, 13:36 IST
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor)
(794)
Get price 23% OFF
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology)
(2,981)
Discounted price:₹43,850 Original price:₹56,900
Buy now 30% OFF
Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black
(1,800)
Discounted price:₹27,990 Original price:₹39,990
Buy now 22% OFF
MIDEA 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D(B) IN, Black, 6 wash programs, Portable, anti-bacterial filter & Intensive 70 degree wash for Ultra Hygiene, 24 Hour Delay Timer)
(72)
Discounted price:₹22,999 Original price:₹29,490
Buy now 51% OFF
Electrolux 13 Place Settings Dishwasher Machine for Home, Fully Automatic with AirDry, In-Built Heater, White, UltimateCare 300, ESA47220SW
(15)
Discounted price:₹39,590 Original price:₹79,990
Buy now
Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher With Soft Touch Control Panel (FREE STANDING DISH WASHER WQP12-7605V, Stainless Steel)
(84)
Get price

If washing dishes feels like your personal daily punishment, it's time to outsource the pain. Modern automatic dishwashers aren't the noisy, water-guzzling boxes they used to be. They're faster, smarter, and gentle enough for your fancy glassware.

Whether you live solo in a city apartment or run a family kitchen that never stops producing plates, there's a model that can quietly take over the sink duty. Some even connect to Wi-Fi, because apparently, that's what we do now. Here are six dishwashers that'll make you wonder why you didn't switch sooner.

1. LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer

B07Q2PFV8D-1

LG's 14-place TrueSteam dishwasher blends tech and utility with Wi-Fi control, QuadWash jets, and an inverter motor for quieter cleaning. It promises spotless dishes, though performance consistency divides users. Some get flawless results, others notice missed spots on greasy utensils. The sleek design and adjustable racks make it kitchen-friendly, but installation can be a hit or miss. A premium option, but value perception varies widely among buyers.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • TrueSteam and QuadWash improve cleaning coverage
  • Wi-Fi control adds convenience
  • Quiet and energy-efficient operation
Cons
  • Mixed reviews on cleaning power
  • Installation issues reported
  • Price feels steep for inconsistent results
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    14
  • Technology
    TrueSteam, QuadWash
  • Motor
    Inverter Direct Drive
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi enabled (ThinQ app support)
  • Energy Rating
    A++

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its modern design and quiet wash cycles but complain about inconsistent cleaning results and delayed installation service. Opinions split on whether it's worth the premium.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for large households wanting a tech-smart dishwasher with top-tier build quality and minimal operational noise.

2. Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I)

B07JW58P2C-2

Bosch's 13-place dishwasher nails Indian-style cleaning with its Intensive Kadhai program that handles oily pans effortlessly. It's intuitive to use, sturdy, and reliable for daily cooking messes. Installation remains a recurring pain point, though once set up, it runs smoothly. Users appreciate its no-pre-rinse design and extra cutlery box. Some, however, find it overpriced despite its stellar wash quality and German precision.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Excellent for Indian utensils and masala cleaning
  • Simple interface and efficient cycles
  • Hot water wash up to 70°C
Cons
  • Expensive for its size
  • Installation inconsistencies
  • No smart connectivity features
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    13
  • Wash Programs
    Intensive Kadhai, Express, Half Load
  • Water Temperature
    Up to 70°C
  • Extra Feature
    Cutlery box, Glass protection
  • Energy Efficiency
    A+

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love its Indian cooking compatibility and spotless results but complain about erratic installation quality and steep pricing for a mid-sized model.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for Indian kitchens that need powerful cleaning and reliability without manual scrubbing.

3. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black)

B08HW2LQXP-3

The Faber 12-place dishwasher balances affordability with steady performance. Customers highlight its ease of use, adjustable racks, and dependable cleaning—even for greasy utensils. The LED panel feels modern, and 6 wash modes cover most needs. It's built for longevity, with rust-through protection, but lacks the polish of higher-end models. A great pick for small to mid-sized Indian families on a budget.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Strong cleaning for Indian cookware
  • Affordable and long-lasting
  • Clear setup instructions
Cons
  • Design feels basic
  • Limited smart features
  • Slightly noisy operation
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    12
  • Wash Programs
    6
  • Display
    LED
  • Build Protection
    5-year rust-through warranty
  • Indicators
    Salt & rinse aid alerts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable and easy to use, with consistent cleaning over time. Most call it good value, though some miss premium touches like Wi-Fi.

Why choose this product?

Strong value choice for everyday use with good durability and solid cleaning power.

4. Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher

B0DSC7JW1V-4

Midea's compact countertop dishwasher is aimed at small homes and bachelors. It offers six wash programs and an antibacterial filter for hygiene. While users like its convenience and low noise, efficiency ratings vary. Installation support frustrates many buyers. It's good for light to moderate loads but struggles with greasy Indian cookware. Compact, functional, but not flawless.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Compact and portable
  • Anti-bacterial filtration
  • Quiet operation
Cons
  • Struggles with heavy grease
  • Poor installation service
  • Inconsistent cleaning results
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    8
  • Wash Programs
    6
  • Wash Temp
    70°C Intensive Wash
  • Delay Timer
    24-hour
  • Type
    Countertop/Portable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Small families like the convenience but criticize cleaning power and installation delays. A practical pick for light kitchen use only.

Why choose this product?

Best suited for small households wanting a space-saving and low-maintenance dishwasher.

5. Electrolux 13 Place Settings Dishwasher (UltimateCare 300)

B0CH5LQ8B5-5

Electrolux brings its European design finesse to Indian homes with the UltimateCare 300. It includes an in-built heater, AirDry for natural drying, and a quiet motor. While customer feedback is limited, early adopters note consistent wash results and sleek looks. Its feature set rivals bigger brands at a more balanced price point. A promising mid-range entrant with dependable performance.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • AirDry feature for better drying
  • Silent operation
  • Modern minimalist design
Cons
  • Limited user reviews
  • Unknown long-term reliability
  • Fewer service centers
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    13
  • Drying Tech
    AirDry
  • Heater
    In-built
  • Design
    White, free-standing
  • Wash Modes
    Multiple auto and intensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Few but positive reviews highlight clean results and easy operation. Users call it stylish yet simple.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users seeking a quiet, energy-efficient dishwasher with minimalist design.

6. Elica 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

B01N0UWEA4-6

Elica's 12-place dishwasher strikes a balance between affordability and solid wash quality. It's well-suited for Indian utensils, with soft-touch controls and a practical stainless-steel finish. Cleaning power impresses, though internal rust complaints persist. Installation feedback remains divided. Still, for its price, Elica delivers above-average wash results with straightforward usability.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Great cleaning for Indian cookware
  • Easy controls and smooth design
  • Good value for money
Cons
  • Reports of rust in trays
  • Mixed service feedback
  • Average build quality
Specifications
  • Place Settings
    12
  • Control Type
    Soft touch
  • Material
    Stainless steel interior
  • Design
    Free-standing
  • Programs
    Multiple wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate strong cleaning results but raise red flags about rust and inconsistent after-sales support.

Why choose this product?

Good mid-range option for users wanting strong wash results without breaking the bank.

Which dishwasher suits Indian-style cooking best?

Models with intensive wash modes and high-temperature cleaning, like Bosch SMS66GI01I or Faber FFSD 6PR 12S, handle oily kadhais and masala-stained utensils most effectively.

Is a countertop or full-sized dishwasher better?

Countertop models like Midea fit small kitchens but handle lighter loads. Full-sized ones such as LG or Bosch offer deeper cleaning, larger capacity, and better long-term performance.

Are Wi-Fi-enabled dishwashers worth it?

They're convenient for remote control and diagnostics, but actual cleaning performance doesn't improve. Choose Wi-Fi models only if smart home integration or scheduling matters to you.

How important is installation and service reliability?

Very. A good dishwasher is useless without proper setup. Bosch and Faber have better service networks in India, while LG and Elica get mixed installation feedback.

Best 3 features of the top automatic dishwashers

Best automatic dishwasherHigh-temperature wash (70°C)Adjustable racksEnergy and water efficiency
LG 14 Place Setting Dishwasher (DFB424FP)TrueSteam and QuadWash ensure hot water cleaning for deep hygieneEasyRack Plus for flexible load managementInverter Direct Drive Motor saves energy and reduces noise
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I)Intensive Kadhai wash at 70°C for Indian utensilsExtra Cutlery Box and adjustable racksSmart sensors optimize water and power usage
Faber 12 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S Neo)Power Wash with 70°C water for stubborn stainsHeight-adjustable racks for large vesselsLow power and water consumption with eco cycles
Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D)Intensive 70°C wash for hygieneFixed rack layout due to compact designPortable and low-water design for small families
Electrolux 13 Place Setting Dishwasher (UltimateCare 300)Built-in heater provides hot wash cyclesAdjustable interior layoutAirDry feature saves energy during drying
Elica 12 Place Setting Dishwasher (WQP12-7605V)Hot water wash ensures oil-free resultsFlexible rack placementEnergy-efficient cycles with soft touch control panel

FAQs

How much electricity does a dishwasher use per cycle?

Most models consume 1–1.5 units per full wash, depending on load and mode. Energy-efficient dishwashers use inverter motors to lower power consumption significantly.

Can dishwashers clean Indian utensils properly?

Yes. Models with “Intensive Kadhai” or “Power Wash” settings, like Bosch or Faber, handle greasy, masala-stained utensils effectively using high-pressure jets and 70°C water.

How often should you add salt and rinse aid?

Replenish dishwasher salt every 20–25 washes and rinse aid once a week for optimal drying and to prevent white film on glassware.

Do dishwashers need regular maintenance?

Yes. Clean filters weekly, run a self-clean cycle monthly, and inspect spray arms to maintain consistent performance and avoid odour or limescale buildup.

Are portable dishwashers as effective as full-size ones?

Portable units like Midea are convenient for small households but have limited capacity. Full-size dishwashers deliver stronger cleaning power for large families and heavy utensils.
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets