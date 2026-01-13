menu
AKAI launches new top-load washing machines in India with built-in heater and Deep Clean Technology

AKAI India has expanded its home appliance portfolio with the launch of a new range of fully automatic top-load washing machines. The lineup focuses on deep cleaning performance, energy efficiency and durability, and is aimed at value-conscious Indian consumers. 

Updated on: Jan 13 2026, 13:50 IST
By HT TECH

AKAI has introduced a new range of fully automatic top-load washing machines in India.
AKAI has introduced a new range of fully automatic top-load washing machines in India.

AKAI India has announced the launch of a new range of fully automatic top-load washing machines in the Indian market. The latest lineup, introduced on January 13, 2026, is positioned as a performance-focused offering that combines deep cleaning capability with practical features designed for Indian households.

The newly launched Digital Wash Top Load washing machines come equipped with what the company calls Deep Clean Technology with Sheen. Key highlights include a built-in heater, inverter technology, and design elements intended to improve wash quality, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability. AKAI says the products reflect its Japanese engineering heritage while addressing everyday Indian usage conditions such as varying water pressure and frequent power fluctuations.

The washing machine range is available in multiple capacities, including 7.5kg, 8kg, 9kg, 10kg and 12kg, catering to small families as well as larger households. All models feature an anti-bacterial drum coating and multiple wash programmes designed to handle different fabric types and washing needs. According to the company, the focus has been on delivering consistent cleaning performance without compromising fabric care.

In terms of features, the lineup includes Magic Filter technology, a waterfall wash system, memory function, buzzer alerts, and support for efficient operation at low water pressure. Additional functional elements include an anti-rat design, low-noise operation, quick wash mode, auto-balance, child lock, auto power off and restart, and a soft-closing lid. The machines are available with plastic or glass lids and come in mid-black and inox grey colour options.

AKAI is also highlighting durability as a key selling point. The Digital Wash range comes with a 10-year warranty on fully automatic wash motors, which is likely to appeal to buyers looking for long-term ownership value. The company is positioning this warranty as a confidence marker rather than a promotional add-on, particularly for customers outside major metro cities.

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of AKAI India, said that Indian consumers are increasingly focused on reliability, ease of use, and fair pricing rather than chasing feature-heavy products. He noted that this trend is especially visible in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where families prioritise stability, dependable service, and long-term performance. Sharma added that AKAI's approach is to blend Japanese engineering with practical innovation to suit real Indian conditions.

Beyond product specifications, AKAI is also leaning on its after-sales network as a differentiator. The company says it currently operates through more than 1,200 service centres across 28 states, covering around 1,900 pin codes. This service reach is intended to reassure buyers who place high importance on accessible support and maintenance, particularly in non-metro regions.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 13:50 IST
