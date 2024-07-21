Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Top 5 Alexa smart speakers to buy for smart home devices

Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day sale and the e-commerce platform is providing huge deals and discounts on products across all electronic items. If you have yet to make a reasonable purchase during the Amazon sale, then we have got you covered. In case you have several smart devices in your house that you want easy control over, Alexa devices are best for control with simple voice commands. We have listed 5 Alexa smart speakers which are best for controlling smart home appliances.

Top 5 Alexa smart speakers

Amazon Echo Show 10: It is a feature-filled smart smart speaker featuring a 10.1-inch display. The display also has a face-tracking feature which moves automatically to face the user. You can not only watch movies or series on the screen but also manage your compatible smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs.24999. However, you can get it for just Rs.21999.

Amazon Echo Pop: The next on the list we have is the Amazon Echo Pop which is quite a budget-friendly option to effectively manage smart home devices hand-free. The smart speaker enables users to manage smart lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and other devices via voice control. Originally, the Amazon Echo Pop retails for Rs.4999. However, during Amazon Prime Day Sale you can get it for just Rs.2449.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): The next smart home speaker is the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) which is quite small and compact. It can be placed anywhere around the house and users can easily manage their smart home device with voice control. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) retails for Rs.5499, however, you can get it for just Rs.4449 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): If you are searching your a more advanced smart speaker but also want to save money, then Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) could be a great option. The smart speaker comes with a 5.5-inch display and Alexa voice control. You can get this smart speaker at a hefty discount during the Amazon sale as it is currently available at a 56 percent discount and is available at a discounted price of Rs.3999.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): The last device on the list we have is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) which comes with a 8-inch HD screen along with a 13MP camera which can also work as a home camera and for video calling purposes. Users can also easily manage their smart home devices with this smart speaker. During the sale, you can get this product at a 36 percent discount with a reduced price of Rs.8999.

