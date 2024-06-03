Buying AC online with 'best price'? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

As the temperature in India rises due to summer heat, many are planning to upgrade their ACs with advanced cooling features and new technology. However, many buyers are unaware of unexpected or hidden prices that are included in the AC's real amount. No matter which brand of AC you are buying or whether you are buying from retail shops or online, you will have to pay these extra charges.

Post-pandemic, several things have changed and we are currently experiencing inflation at a higher percentage. Therefore, top brands are now tricking customers who are forced to pay for AC parts separately, resulting in higher chargers. Nowadays, brands have started including extra charges for important components such as standard power plugs, water drainage pipes, and others which were earlier available for free in the box.

Therefore, you must stay aware of what extra charges are being included by the brand or the retail shops when you are buying or exploring different ACs. To help you get a better understanding, we have curated a list of all the extra charges which are currently being added.

5 hidden charges while buying an AC online

First, buyers have to pay for the delivery chargers which cost somewhere around Rs.500 irrespective of the distance if you buy from retail stores. For online purchases, you may get free delivery charges or cheaper due to people opting for subscription plans. Now, with a split AC you'll have to hire a professional for installation and several retail stores and brands have their own engineers. However, you have to pay installation charges which range between Rs.1100 to Rs.1500. Apart from this, you will have to pay 18 percent GST on the installation. If you are buying a split AC, then you may have to pay extra for crucial AC components such as wall mounts for outdoor units which are priced at Rs.850. Brands usually offer around 3 meters of copper pipe for free. If you need to buy extra copper pipe with insulation then you will have to pay Rs. 4500 per set of 3 metres. The drainage pipe is for Rs. 500 and the power plug for Rs.100. Both are required to be purchased separately.

Note that this hidden price list may not be applicable for all AC models. There may few models which offer free wall-mounts or free delivery. Buyers should read the fine print before ordering online.

Therefore you have to keep an extra budget above the price of AC to enjoy the long-term benefits of the brands. Furthermore, buyers also shy away from taking the help of local professionals due to advanced technologies and methods being used in the development of AC. Additionally, you must also consider the yearly servicing and maintenance cost which is now only being done by engineers for a few specified brands.

