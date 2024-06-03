 Buying AC online with 'best price'? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’ | Home Appliances News
AC buying guide: If you are buying an AC online then you must consider all the hidden charges which even include the plug point. Check the details and make your budget accordingly.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 14:37 IST
Consider Tonnage: Tonnage, indicating an air conditioner's cooling capacity, is pivotal. For optimal cooling, select a tonnage suitable for your room size. Typically, a 1-ton AC is adequate for spaces under 130 sq. feet, while a 1.5-ton variant suits rooms around 185 sq. feet.
Prioritize Efficiency: Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in cost-effectiveness. Assess the star rating certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to gauge energy consumption. Higher star ratings signify greater efficiency. Additionally, explore inverter series ACs, known for enhanced efficiency at lower star ratings.
Decide Between Split and Window Types: Choose between window and split ACs based on your preferences. While window units are cost-effective and easier to install, split ACs offer superior air distribution, aesthetic appeal, and quicker cooling. Split ACs also boast higher efficiency and durability, making them suitable for long-term usage.
Explore Payment Options: Beyond cash or debit cards, explore diverse payment methods such as credit cards and UPI. Many vendors offer AC purchases through convenient instalment plans like no-cost EMIs spanning several months. This enables flexible payment solutions, easing financial strain.
Assess Room Size: Match the AC's capacity to your room dimensions. Avoid over or under-sizing, as it affects cooling efficiency. Typically, a 1-ton AC suits rooms of 100-120 sq. feet, while larger spaces necessitate 1.5 or 2-ton units. Prioritize matching the AC's capacity to your room size for optimal performance.
Buying best AC online? Don't forget the hidden costs. Make sure to add costs like delivery, installation, wall mount, copper pipe, drain pipe, power plug and more.

As the temperature in India rises due to summer heat, many are planning to upgrade their ACs with advanced cooling features and new technology. However, many buyers are unaware of unexpected or hidden prices that are included in the AC's real amount. No matter which brand of AC you are buying or whether you are buying from retail shops or online, you will have to pay these extra charges.  

Post-pandemic, several things have changed and we are currently experiencing inflation at a higher percentage. Therefore, top brands are now tricking customers who are forced to pay for AC parts separately, resulting in higher chargers. Nowadays, brands have started including extra charges for important components such as standard power plugs, water drainage pipes, and others which were earlier available for free in the box.

Therefore, you must stay aware of what extra charges are being included by the brand or the retail shops when you are buying or exploring different ACs. To help you get a better understanding, we have curated a list of all the extra charges which are currently being added. 

5 hidden charges while buying an AC online

  1. First, buyers have to pay for the delivery chargers which cost somewhere around Rs.500 irrespective of the distance if you buy from retail stores. For online purchases, you may get free delivery charges or cheaper due to people opting for subscription plans.
  2. Now, with a split AC you'll have to hire a professional for installation and several retail stores and brands have their own engineers. However, you have to pay installation charges which range between Rs.1100 to Rs.1500. Apart from this, you will have to pay 18 percent GST on the installation.
  3. If you are buying a split AC, then you may have to pay extra for crucial AC components such as wall mounts for outdoor units which are priced at Rs.850. 
  4. Brands usually offer around 3 meters of copper pipe for free. If you need to buy extra copper pipe with insulation then you will have to pay Rs. 4500 per set of 3 metres. 
  5.  The drainage pipe is for Rs. 500 and the power plug for Rs.100. Both are required to be purchased separately. 

Note that this hidden price list may not be applicable for all AC models. There may few models which offer free wall-mounts or free delivery. Buyers should read the fine print before ordering online. 

Therefore you have to keep an extra budget above the price of AC to enjoy the long-term benefits of the brands. Furthermore, buyers also shy away from taking the help of local professionals due to advanced technologies and methods being used in the development of AC. Additionally, you must also consider the yearly servicing and maintenance cost which is now only being done by engineers for a few specified brands. 

Buying Air Conditioner online? FAQs: 
 

What is the additional hidden cost of buying AC online? 

On an average, if you are buying an AC online then be prepared to spend around 2,500 extra. This costs involves delivery charge, installation charges and more. 

What is the cost of split AC wall mount?

The cost of wall mount for the outdoor unit of a split AC is usually around 850. 

What is the cost of split AC copper pipe? 

Usually brands offer up to 3 metres of copper pipe for free with a new split AC. However, if you need extra then it costs Rs. 4500 per set of 3 metres. 

What is cost of power plug and drainage pipe in split AC?

For split ACs, the drainage pipe costs Rs. 500 and the power plug is priced at Rs.100.

What is the installation charge of split AC?

Split AC installation cost ranges between Rs.1100 to Rs.1500. Apart from this, you will have to pay 18% GST on the installation.
 

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 13:42 IST
