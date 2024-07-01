LG microwave ovens with scan to cook technology launched: Check features, prices of 9 new models

LG Objet microwave oven 2024 launch: LG Electronics India has launched a new range of microwave ovens for 2024, featuring advanced technology and modern designs. The new lineup from LG includes nine new models, with seven from the Scan to Cook series and two from the premium Objet series. The LG Objet series currently includes a 28L model, with a 32L model to be released soon. All models in this range feature LG ThinQ connectivity for seamless operation.

Design and Features

LG Objet series is designed with a sleek beige colour and matte finish, fitting well into contemporary kitchens. These models offer modular solutions with a 28L variant available and a 32L variant on the way. The Scan to Cook series is available in various designs, including floral, wave, regal, and glossy black finishes, catering to different aesthetic preferences. These models focus on convenience and healthier cooking options, utilising the innovative scan to cook feature.

Both series incorporate advanced features such as retractive and unibody designs and LG ThinQ connectivity. These microwaves are capable of handling diverse cooking styles and recipes, suitable for both Indian and global cuisines.

LG 28L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Charcoal Microwave Oven: Key Features

LG Objet 28L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Charcoal Microwave Oven features 401 Auto Cook Menu and supports 31 ITC frozen and ready-to-eat meals, simplifying the cooking process. It has a side swing door, a stainless-steel cavity for durability, and comes with a Pasteurise Milk Kit and Multi-cook Tawa. The Charcoal Lighting Heater, backed by a 10-year warranty, provides efficient grilling and charred flavours. This model is available in five styles, including beige and black colours and wave and regal patterns.

The 32L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Charcoal Microwave Oven offers a 401 Auto Cook Menu and supports 31 ITC frozen and ready-to-eat meals. It features a pull-down door and a stainless-steel cavity for enhanced functionality and durability. It also includes a Steam Chef and Multi-cook Tawa, allowing customers to explore various cooking methods. The 32L model comes in five styles, including black, floral red, wave, and regal patterns.

LG microwave ovens 2024: Price and Availability

These new microwave ovens will be available in India from June 27 across retail and online platforms, including LG.com, with prices starting at Rs. 26,499 and a 10-year warranty on the Charcoal Lighting Heater. Features may vary by model.



“At LG, we are dedicated to delivering the perfect blend of style, technology, and sustainability. The extension of our latest Wi-Fi Enabled LG Scan to Cook Microwave Ovens and Objet series embodies this commitment by combining cutting-edge cooking innovations with sophisticated designs. These models make cooking easier and healthier while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any kitchen. We are excited to offer these versatile and stylish appliances that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of our customers in India,” said Youngmin Hwang, Director Home Appliances & Air Conditioner - LG Electronics India.