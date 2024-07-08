LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors lineup 2024 launched in India: Check features, price, availability and more

LG has launched its latest UltraGear OLED series (2024) in India, featuring gaming monitors across four sizes: 27 inches, 34 inches, 39 inches, and 45 inches. These monitors utilise OLED technology enhanced by Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+), delivering brighter visuals and deeper blacks. They boast HDR True Black 400 and a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, ensuring superior viewing experiences.

Designed with an 800R curvature optimised for an 800mm viewing distance, the UltraGear series maintains uniform luminance and colour, making it ideal for prolonged gaming sessions.

Also read

The flagship models in the UltraGear OLED series include:

27GS95QE-B.ATR: A sleek 27-inch OLED QHD monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

34GS95QE-B.ATR: Features a 34-inch OLED WQHD display with an immersive 800R curved design.

39GS95QE-B.ATR: Offers a 39-inch WQHD OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

45GS95QE-B.ATR: Boasts a massive 45-inch WQHD display meeting HDR True Black 400 standards.

These models excel in performance with ultra-fast 0.03ms response times, refresh rates up to 240Hz, and support for colour gamuts of sRGB 95% and DCI-P3 98.5%. They feature anti-glare OLED coatings for extended viewing safety and support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies for tear-free gaming.

Each monitor in the UltraGear OLED series offers adjustable tilt, height, swivel, and pivot options, ensuring customizable ergonomic setups. They include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, and headphone outputs for versatile connectivity. Additional features like HDR 10, DisplayHDR 400 TRUE BLACK, and advanced lighting options enhance visual clarity and immersion during gameplay.

The pricing for the UltraGear OLED series (2024) in India is as follows:

27-inch 27GS95QE-B: Rs. 1,20,000

34-inch 27GS95QE-B: Rs. 1,66,500

39-inch 27GS95QE-B: Rs. 1,90,000

The 27-inch and 34-inch models are currently available for purchase on LG.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com starting today. The 39-inch model will be available from July 22nd, 2024, onwards.

LG's new UltraGear OLED series aims to redefine gaming experiences with advanced technology and a range of sizes to cater to diverse gaming preferences and setups.