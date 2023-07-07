Home Home Appliances News SALE! Bajaj air cooler price cut from Rs. 17190 to Rs. 12490; slash your power bill too

SALE! Bajaj air cooler price cut from Rs. 17190 to Rs. 12490; slash your power bill too

The Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 21:04 IST
Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler
Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler (Amazon)
Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler
Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler (Amazon)

Want to beat the summer heat? Then we have found a great product and that too on a budget so you can relax at home. Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler will be a perfect fit for you if you want to save your electricity bill and get an amazing cooling experience. And now it is selling at a huge discount on Amazon. Check out its specifications before taking any decision. Just remember, you can ensure that your electricity bill doe not rise too much through an air cooler.

The Bajaj DMH 65 Neo Desert Air Cooler has a tank capacity of 65L. It comes with an ice chamber where you can store ice cubes to increase the cooling experience along with 3-sided honeycomb pads for maximum cooling. It also has anti-bacterial Hexacool technology which maintains hygiene. It also has a 3-speed control set-up.

Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler discount

The original price of the Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler is Rs.17190, however, you can get it for only Rs.12490 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 27 percent.

Wait! There is more, you can further reduce the price of the air cooler by using bank offers.

Bank and exchange offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000.

On a minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000, get flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions.

Customers can get up to Rs. 4500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on select EMI tenures on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.

Additionally, you can receive flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 50000

Get a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback Card Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000

Also, you get 1 Year warranty from DuraMarine and 2 years by Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:04 IST

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:04 IST
