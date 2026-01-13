menu
Samsung has announced its Big Bespoke AI Fest in India, offering discounts, cashback and warranty benefits on a wide range of Bespoke AI home appliances. The Republic Day campaign will run from January 8 to January 31, 2026. 

Jan 13 2026
Under the Big Bespoke AI Fest, Samsung is extending offers on a range of digital home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwave ovens.
Samsung has announced the launch of its Big Bespoke AI Fest in India, a Republic Day-focused sales campaign offering deals across its Bespoke AI home appliance portfolio. The promotional event will run from January 8 to January 31, 2026, and will also cover festive shopping periods such as Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

Under the Big Bespoke AI Fest, Samsung is extending offers on a range of digital home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwave ovens. The company says the campaign is aimed at encouraging wider adoption of connected and AI-enabled home appliances by reducing upfront costs and adding warranty benefits.

As part of the offers, consumers can get discounts of up to 50 percent on select digital appliances. Samsung is also offering cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 on eligible Bespoke AI products, depending on the category and model. The offers are applicable across multiple price segments, allowing consumers to upgrade individual appliances or entire home setups during the sale period.

Samsung has also introduced financing-related benefits during the campaign. This includes a ‘1 EMI Off' offer on T-Combo products and select top-load washing machines. According to the company, these options are designed to make higher-end appliances more accessible during the festive and Republic Day shopping window.

Category-wise cashback benefits form a key part of the campaign. Samsung is offering cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 on frost-free double door and side-by-side refrigerators. Frost-free refrigerators are eligible for cashback of up to Rs. 6,000. Front-load washing machines and washer-dryers come with cashback of up to Rs. 10,000, while air conditioners are eligible for cashback of up to Rs. 4,000. The actual benefit depends on the specific model and retailer.

In addition to price-based offers, Samsung is extending warranty benefits on select products. Microwaves sold under the offer period will come with a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. Air conditioners will be covered by a five-year comprehensive warranty. Samsung says these warranty extensions are aimed at addressing long-term ownership concerns and improving customer confidence.

For microwave buyers, Samsung is also offering a complimentary Borosil kit with select models. This offer is limited to specific products and is intended to add value for customers upgrading kitchen appliances during the campaign period.

The Big Bespoke AI Fest will be available across Samsung's offline retail stores, authorised dealers, leading e-commerce platforms and Samsung.com. Availability of specific offers may vary depending on the sales channel and location.

Samsung continues to position its Bespoke AI range around connected living and smart home integration. The company has been expanding its AI-enabled appliance portfolio in India, with features that focus on automation, energy management and remote control through connected platforms. With the Big Bespoke AI Fest, Samsung is using the Republic Day shopping period to push adoption of these appliances at lower effective prices.

13 Jan, 13:57 IST
