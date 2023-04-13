Home Home Appliances News Top 5 water coolers in 2023: From Voltas, Usha to Blue Star – check top deals

Top 5 water coolers in 2023: From Voltas, Usha to Blue Star – check top deals

Here's a quick guide for buying a new water cooler with the best features. From Voltas, Usha to Blue Star – check the top 5 water coolers in 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 21:28 IST
water coolers
Top 5 water coolers in 2023: Check out the best recommendations for the water coolers on Amazon. (Voltas)
water coolers
Top 5 water coolers in 2023: Check out the best recommendations for the water coolers on Amazon. (Voltas)

As the summer heat picks up the pace, the demand for air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and water coolers is rising. Yet, it's crucial to remember that staying hydrated throughout this sizzling summer season is more crucial than you might realize. In such circumstances, water coolers provide a hassle-free means of obtaining chilled and clean drinking water, which can facilitate hydration, particularly in areas where individuals are active or have extended working hours. Additionally, they are also a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic water bottles, as they can be reused repeatedly.

If you are planning to buy a new water cooler, then you are at the right place! Here is a quick guide for you to select the best water cooler at an affordable price. It is essential to analyze a few water coolers carefully that fall within your budget, are easily accessible, and incorporate the latest features and functionalities. To help you out, here are the top water coolers in 2023 that you can consider now.

Top 5 water coolers in 2023

Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler

The Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler comes with a 40 L capacity, made of premium stainless steel. It is 30 inches in height and weighs around 42 kg. It is perfect for workplaces, educational institutions, and public spaces. You will find it available for Rs. 32000 on Amazon.

B07FC26D72

Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser

Need an affordable option? Here are many! This Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser comes with a modern, sleek look that can be a perfect fit for your home too in addition to offices and workplaces. It supplies hot and cold water and comes with a huge 20-litre storage capacity. It holds a cold water storage capacity of 3.2 litres, while a hot water storage capacity is 1 litre. It is currently priced at just Rs. 8390 on Amazon against an MRP of Rs. 11390.

Blue Star Water Dispenser

Priced at Rs. 10580, the Blue Star Water Dispenser also serves Hot and Cold water with a cooling Refrigerator option. It comes with a built-in refrigerator that can hold up to 15 litres of water with a cooling capacity of 2.5 litres per hour and a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour.

USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser

It comes with a spacious cooling cabinet that holds up to 20 litres of water. It also comes with some special features such as a Cooling cabinet with 18 litres capacity, and a Child lock for a hot water faucet, available with hot, normal and cold water faucets. With a 21 percent discount, the USHA Instafresh cooling cabinet is available at Rs. 9799.

Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T 500-Watt Water Dispenser

Need a compact option? Consider Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T water dispenser with a cold water Storage capacity of 3.2 litres and a cooling capacity of 3 litres per hour. While the hot water storage capacity is 0.9 litres with a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour. It is priced at just Rs. 7750.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 21:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets