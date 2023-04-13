Top 5 water coolers in 2023: From Voltas, Usha to Blue Star – check top deals

As the summer heat picks up the pace, the demand for air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and water coolers is rising. Yet, it's crucial to remember that staying hydrated throughout this sizzling summer season is more crucial than you might realize. In such circumstances, water coolers provide a hassle-free means of obtaining chilled and clean drinking water, which can facilitate hydration, particularly in areas where individuals are active or have extended working hours. Additionally, they are also a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic water bottles, as they can be reused repeatedly.

If you are planning to buy a new water cooler, then you are at the right place! Here is a quick guide for you to select the best water cooler at an affordable price. It is essential to analyze a few water coolers carefully that fall within your budget, are easily accessible, and incorporate the latest features and functionalities. To help you out, here are the top water coolers in 2023 that you can consider now.

Top 5 water coolers in 2023

Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler

The Voltas Stainless Steel Water Cooler comes with a 40 L capacity, made of premium stainless steel. It is 30 inches in height and weighs around 42 kg. It is perfect for workplaces, educational institutions, and public spaces. You will find it available for Rs. 32000 on Amazon.

B07FC26D72

Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser

Need an affordable option? Here are many! This Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser comes with a modern, sleek look that can be a perfect fit for your home too in addition to offices and workplaces. It supplies hot and cold water and comes with a huge 20-litre storage capacity. It holds a cold water storage capacity of 3.2 litres, while a hot water storage capacity is 1 litre. It is currently priced at just Rs. 8390 on Amazon against an MRP of Rs. 11390.

Blue Star Water Dispenser

Priced at Rs. 10580, the Blue Star Water Dispenser also serves Hot and Cold water with a cooling Refrigerator option. It comes with a built-in refrigerator that can hold up to 15 litres of water with a cooling capacity of 2.5 litres per hour and a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour.

USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser

It comes with a spacious cooling cabinet that holds up to 20 litres of water. It also comes with some special features such as a Cooling cabinet with 18 litres capacity, and a Child lock for a hot water faucet, available with hot, normal and cold water faucets. With a 21 percent discount, the USHA Instafresh cooling cabinet is available at Rs. 9799.

Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T 500-Watt Water Dispenser

Need a compact option? Consider Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T water dispenser with a cold water Storage capacity of 3.2 litres and a cooling capacity of 3 litres per hour. While the hot water storage capacity is 0.9 litres with a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour. It is priced at just Rs. 7750.