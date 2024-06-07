 Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more

Wonderchef unveiled "Chef Magic," an all-in-one kitchen robot, promising to revolutionise home cooking. With advanced features and connectivity, it aims to make cooking easier and more enjoyable for everyone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 17:40 IST
Icon
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched
1/5 WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched
icon View all Images
Wonderchef unveils Chef Magic, a kitchen robot that promises effortless cooking with enhanced functionality and automated global recipes. (Wonderchef)

At the Consumer Electronics World Expo held in Yashobhoomi, Delhi, Wonderchef, a prominent name in kitchen appliances, launched its latest creation, the "Chef Magic" kitchen robot. This innovative device aims to transform home cooking with its advanced automation and cutting-edge technology.

Ravi Saxena, Founder and CEO of Wonderchef, expressed optimism about the new product, saying, “We expect to generate INR 200 crore in sales from Chef Magic within three years. This product will play a crucial role in expanding our presence in international markets, with global distribution starting this June. There is significant demand from Indians abroad and from parents in India with children living overseas. We have developed a 120-volt model for North America, which will be available in the USA and Canada. Additionally, the machines will receive regular recipe updates.”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

“Chef Magic is a connected device that will remain dynamic and engaging through weekly recipe updates based on customer preferences. Users can easily download these new recipes by briefly connecting the machine to Wi-Fi,” Saxena added.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here's what to expect- Camera, processor and more

Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: Price and availability

The Chef Magic kitchen robot is priced at Rs. 59,990. Customers can pre-book the device on the company's official website with a Rs. 5,000 deposit. Pre-booking customers will benefit from an introductory price of Rs. 49,990, saving Rs. 10,000 off the regular price.

According to Wonderchef's official website, product deliveries will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis, with pre-booking customers expected to receive their devices within 45 days.

Also read: iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news': Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: Key Features

Designed for a global Indian audience, Chef Magic includes over 200 preloaded recipes curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. These recipes encompass a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, vegan, Jain, Continental, Thai, Chinese, Italian, and Mexican, among others. In line with Wonderchef's commitment to health, the company has collaborated with nutrition experts to offer diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy, and gut-friendly recipes.

Chef Magic boasts advanced features such as an in-built weighing scale for precise measurements, 360-degree induction heating for quicker cooking, a user-friendly touchscreen interface, a custom mobile app, specialized blades for various kitchen tasks, an all-in-one smart jar, two sets of steamers, and a patented cleaning tool that cleans the machine in just three minutes. The product is backed by a 2-year doorstep warranty.

Smart Connectivity and Continuous Updates

Chef Magic connects to Wi-Fi to receive weekly recipe updates based on customer preferences. The mobile app allows users to operate the robot remotely and track cooking progress from anywhere in their home.

Also read: Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

With the accompanying mobile app, users can control Chef Magic remotely, requiring their presence in the kitchen only to add ingredients. The cooking progress can be monitored via the mobile app, ensuring users have fresh and diverse culinary options readily available. This remote operation capability offers unparalleled convenience and freedom.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 13:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets