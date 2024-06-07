Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more

At the Consumer Electronics World Expo held in Yashobhoomi, Delhi, Wonderchef, a prominent name in kitchen appliances, launched its latest creation, the "Chef Magic" kitchen robot. This innovative device aims to transform home cooking with its advanced automation and cutting-edge technology.

Ravi Saxena, Founder and CEO of Wonderchef, expressed optimism about the new product, saying, “We expect to generate INR 200 crore in sales from Chef Magic within three years. This product will play a crucial role in expanding our presence in international markets, with global distribution starting this June. There is significant demand from Indians abroad and from parents in India with children living overseas. We have developed a 120-volt model for North America, which will be available in the USA and Canada. Additionally, the machines will receive regular recipe updates.”

“Chef Magic is a connected device that will remain dynamic and engaging through weekly recipe updates based on customer preferences. Users can easily download these new recipes by briefly connecting the machine to Wi-Fi,” Saxena added.

Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: Price and availability

The Chef Magic kitchen robot is priced at Rs. 59,990. Customers can pre-book the device on the company's official website with a Rs. 5,000 deposit. Pre-booking customers will benefit from an introductory price of Rs. 49,990, saving Rs. 10,000 off the regular price.

According to Wonderchef's official website, product deliveries will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis, with pre-booking customers expected to receive their devices within 45 days.

Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: Key Features

Designed for a global Indian audience, Chef Magic includes over 200 preloaded recipes curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. These recipes encompass a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, vegan, Jain, Continental, Thai, Chinese, Italian, and Mexican, among others. In line with Wonderchef's commitment to health, the company has collaborated with nutrition experts to offer diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy, and gut-friendly recipes.

Chef Magic boasts advanced features such as an in-built weighing scale for precise measurements, 360-degree induction heating for quicker cooking, a user-friendly touchscreen interface, a custom mobile app, specialized blades for various kitchen tasks, an all-in-one smart jar, two sets of steamers, and a patented cleaning tool that cleans the machine in just three minutes. The product is backed by a 2-year doorstep warranty.

Smart Connectivity and Continuous Updates

Chef Magic connects to Wi-Fi to receive weekly recipe updates based on customer preferences. The mobile app allows users to operate the robot remotely and track cooking progress from anywhere in their home.

With the accompanying mobile app, users can control Chef Magic remotely, requiring their presence in the kitchen only to add ingredients. The cooking progress can be monitored via the mobile app, ensuring users have fresh and diverse culinary options readily available. This remote operation capability offers unparalleled convenience and freedom.