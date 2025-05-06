Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer review: A practical yet basic option for health-conscious home cooks

Borosil Best 3.6L air fryer review: With the fast-paced lifestyle many of us lead, unhealthy food choices have become a common issue, especially with the rise of quick meals and junk food joints we can see in almost every metro station in Delhi these days. This often leads to long-term health concerns, particularly affecting vital organs like the liver. But what if I told you there was a way to enjoy your favourite snacks without compromising your health? Air fryers offer a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy crispy fried foods with little or no oil. One such option is the Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer.

Air fryers have grown in popularity, particularly among working professionals and young families, as they provide an easy way to cook crunchy foods without the need for excessive oil. The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer is a versatile tool that can air fry, grill, bake, and roast, making it an ideal choice for quick meals or snacks.

I've been using the Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer for the past three weeks, and it has proven to be a practical choice for daily cooking. The fryer's large capacity and user-friendly design make it suitable for everything from preparing snacks to cooking meals for small gatherings.

Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer: Design and Features

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer has a compact black steel body with an 800W power base. It runs on QuickFry Technology, which ensures fast and even cooking. The fryer offers temperature adjustments up to 200°C and includes a 30-minute auto-off timer, making it easy to cook without constant monitoring. Its ABS outer body, non-stick coated frying pan, and tray make it easy to clean.

One of the standout features is its 4-in-1 functionality, allowing it to fry, grill, bake, and roast. The air fryer also includes a stay-cool handle to prevent burns and a 1-meter power cord with a cord winder for easy storage. While it lacks a digital screen and preset functions, its simple rotary controls for temperature and timing are easy to operate.

Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer: Performance and Ease of Use

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer includes practical accessories like a cooking basket and a bottom grill, which help separate food from excess oils, leading to better cooking results and easier cleanup. Although it lacks features like a glass window for better visibility, its basic design is effective for everyday tasks.

The air fryer's wide temperature range allows for experimenting with various cooking methods, including air frying, baking, and dehydrating. However, some tasks, like dehydrating fruit, may require a bit of practice to perfect. The user manual provides basic instructions, but it lacks a comprehensive recipe guide. Without it, I started by testing the air fryer with marinated chicken breast and minimal oil.

The temperature and timer controls are straightforward, and while the first batch of snacks turned out slightly burnt, adjusting the temperature resulted in perfectly roasted chicken breast, omelettes, and vegetables with just a teaspoon of oil. However, the air fryer sometimes dries out food, leaving it less flavorful than expected.

Final Verdict

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer offers a solid option for small households or those looking for a straightforward cooking solution. Its 4-in-1 functionality—air frying, grilling, baking, and roasting - makes it versatile for a variety of meals. While it does its job well for simple tasks like air frying and roasting meat, it lacks certain advanced features like a digital screen or preset cooking modes, which many competitors offer in this price range. Additionally, its tendency to dry out food and lack of a comprehensive recipe guide may limit its appeal for users seeking a more refined cooking experience.

At Rs. 6,450, the Borosil air fryer may be an affordable choice for everyday meals, but if you're looking for more advanced features, better cooking consistency, or additional accessories like a glass window, you might want to explore other models.