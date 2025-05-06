Latest Tech News Home Appliances Home Appliances Reviews Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer review: A practical yet basic option for health-conscious home cooks

Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer review: A practical yet basic option for health-conscious home cooks

Can an air fryer make everyday cooking healthier without sacrificing taste? We tested the Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer, and here’s our detailed review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 06 2025, 16:28 IST
Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer review
The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer is priced at Rs. 6,450 and available on the official website and Amazon.

Borosil Best 3.6L air fryer review: With the fast-paced lifestyle many of us lead, unhealthy food choices have become a common issue, especially with the rise of quick meals and junk food joints we can see in almost every metro station in Delhi these days. This often leads to long-term health concerns, particularly affecting vital organs like the liver. But what if I told you there was a way to enjoy your favourite snacks without compromising your health? Air fryers offer a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy crispy fried foods with little or no oil. One such option is the Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer.

Air fryers have grown in popularity, particularly among working professionals and young families, as they provide an easy way to cook crunchy foods without the need for excessive oil. The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer is a versatile tool that can air fry, grill, bake, and roast, making it an ideal choice for quick meals or snacks.

Also read: Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: A budget-friendly alternative to salon-style hair

I've been using the Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer for the past three weeks, and it has proven to be a practical choice for daily cooking. The fryer's large capacity and user-friendly design make it suitable for everything from preparing snacks to cooking meals for small gatherings.

B0DTPZHD9D-1

Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer: Design and Features

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer has a compact black steel body with an 800W power base. It runs on QuickFry Technology, which ensures fast and even cooking. The fryer offers temperature adjustments up to 200°C and includes a 30-minute auto-off timer, making it easy to cook without constant monitoring. Its ABS outer body, non-stick coated frying pan, and tray make it easy to clean.

One of the standout features is its 4-in-1 functionality, allowing it to fry, grill, bake, and roast. The air fryer also includes a stay-cool handle to prevent burns and a 1-meter power cord with a cord winder for easy storage. While it lacks a digital screen and preset functions, its simple rotary controls for temperature and timing are easy to operate.

Also read: Croma 200W Party Speaker review: Loud on features, soft on pocket

Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer: Performance and Ease of Use

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer includes practical accessories like a cooking basket and a bottom grill, which help separate food from excess oils, leading to better cooking results and easier cleanup. Although it lacks features like a glass window for better visibility, its basic design is effective for everyday tasks.

The air fryer's wide temperature range allows for experimenting with various cooking methods, including air frying, baking, and dehydrating. However, some tasks, like dehydrating fruit, may require a bit of practice to perfect. The user manual provides basic instructions, but it lacks a comprehensive recipe guide. Without it, I started by testing the air fryer with marinated chicken breast and minimal oil.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

The temperature and timer controls are straightforward, and while the first batch of snacks turned out slightly burnt, adjusting the temperature resulted in perfectly roasted chicken breast, omelettes, and vegetables with just a teaspoon of oil. However, the air fryer sometimes dries out food, leaving it less flavorful than expected.

Final Verdict

The Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer offers a solid option for small households or those looking for a straightforward cooking solution. Its 4-in-1 functionality—air frying, grilling, baking, and roasting - makes it versatile for a variety of meals. While it does its job well for simple tasks like air frying and roasting meat, it lacks certain advanced features like a digital screen or preset cooking modes, which many competitors offer in this price range. Additionally, its tendency to dry out food and lack of a comprehensive recipe guide may limit its appeal for users seeking a more refined cooking experience.

At Rs. 6,450, the Borosil air fryer may be an affordable choice for everyday meals, but if you're looking for more advanced features, better cooking consistency, or additional accessories like a glass window, you might want to explore other models.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 6,450/-
Product Name
Borosil Best 3.6L Air Fryer
Brand Name
Borosil
Pros
  • Compact design
  • Easy to use
  • Faster cooking
  • Temperature control
Cons
  • Tray's rubber feet fall off easily
  • No digital display
  • Limited capacity
Specifications
  • 3.6L
  • 3.5 kg
  • 800W
  • 230V AC / 50 Hz
  • Quick Fry Technology, 4-in-1 Functionality, Temperature Control

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 16:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch delayed: 5 classic games to dive into while you wait
classic Star Wars games

6 Classic Star Wars games return on GOG with huge discounts ahead of Star Wars Day
How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets