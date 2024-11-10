Croma 200W Party Speaker review: Loud on features, soft on pocket

Croma 200W Party Speaker review: If you're the kind who enjoys hosting friends and family, you might be on the lookout for powerful audio gear to liven things up. Portable Bluetooth speakers are convenient, but when it comes to filling large spaces - be it rooftop terraces, poolside settings, or even open-air screenings - they often fall short. That's where Croma's 200W Party Speaker steps in, designed to bring big sound and energy to your gatherings.

Priced at Rs. 14,990, the Croma 200W Party Speaker comes with a wireless UHF microphone, a massive 6000mAh battery. It also comes with RGB LED lights and multiple connectivity options that recreate the vibe of nightclubs or outdoor events, perfect for a lively house party atmosphere.

Having tested the Croma 200W in various settings, from weekend movie marathons to spontaneous music sessions, and now it's time to dive into whether this speaker lives up to its claims. Let's dive into our review to know how well it performs and see if it's truly a worthwhile addition to your party essentials.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

Croma 200W Party Speaker Review: Design and Build Quality

Unboxing the Croma 200W Party Speaker, I found a straightforward set of accessories: a speaker, a UHF microphone, a Type-C cable, and a few starter guides. Out of the box, the Croma 200W shows off a solid, practical design that's clearly built with portability in mind, yet it still delivers a sense of power. Standing at about 1.8 feet tall and weighing 7.5 kg, this speaker isn't a featherlight, but the built-in two handles are a helpful addition for moving it between indoor parties or outdoor gatherings.

The design isn't flashy but serves its purpose well, encased in a durable black plastic shell. The only splash of color comes from hidden RGB LEDs that light up when it's in use. Up top, the control panel takes on a flat, squircle shape, providing access to essential functions like Bluetooth pairing, playback, and input options, along with dedicated buttons for LED lighting adjustments and karaoke settings. With an IPX4 splash-proof rating, this control panel can handle minor spills, making it a reliable setup for those lively party moments. The inclusion of a phone or tablet slot, plus a bottle opener on the back, is a thoughtful nod to versatility.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone

The speaker setup includes a 5.25-inch subwoofer and two tweeters, which together aim to cover a range of audio frequencies from deep bass to crisp highs. RGB LED lighting on the front grille reacts to the beats, adding a visual element that can change based on different lighting modes.

The controls feel robust and easy to use, featuring a rubberized finish to withstand accidental bumps and knocks. Alongside basic volume and playback controls, there are dedicated buttons for Bass Boost and Echo, as well as light and karaoke settings, all geared toward enhancing the party experience.

On the connectivity front, the Croma 200W Party Speaker offers multiple input options, including USB Type-C for charging, a USB port, AUX in, TF card, dual mic ports, guitar input, AUX out, and even a monitor and live broadcast feature. Each connection point is securely covered with a rubberized flap, reinforcing its durability for outdoor use.

All things considered, the Croma 200W holds its ground as a reliable party speaker with a functional build, splash resistance, and thoughtful port protection. The lack of app support and a battery level indicator, however, might be missed by some users looking for a few more modern conveniences.

Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under ₹5,000

Croma 200W Party Speaker Review: Performance and Sound Quality

When I took the Croma 200W Party Speaker for a spin, I wanted to see how well it would handle different environments and settings, so I tested it at a small birthday gathering indoors and later in a more open setting during Diwali. Indoors, this speaker's 200W output delivered an immersive, booming sound that worked perfectly for the enclosed space, filling it with clear, strong audio. Outdoors, however, the sound didn't carry quite as far, which is understandable given its compact design and portability.

On audio quality, the Croma speaker gets the job done for various music genres. The bass feels solid and punchy, especially for hip-hop and electronic tunes, and mids and highs come through with decent clarity. While there were moments when the bass could overpower the vocals, the speaker has a Bass Boost button that can be turned off if you prefer a more balanced sound. In fact, I found the audio experience even better with Bass Boost off, as it kept the bass from overwhelming other tones.

The party speaker also adds to the mood with front lights that sync with the beats, offering five different light modes. These lights adjust well to the tempo of the music, creating an energetic vibe that works well for gatherings.

As a bonus, the Croma speaker includes a microphone in the box, which I tested for karaoke-style fun. While it works decently within a close range, the mic has a bit of reverb that may feel excessive over time, especially in a smaller room.

The speaker provides flexible connectivity options, including Bluetooth, a USB slot for a pen drive, and an aux input. Battery life met expectations for a speaker in this range. With volume set around 60 percent and lights on, I got around 4-5 hours on a charge, which is reasonable for most small parties.

Also read: ASUS Vivobook S15 CoPilot+ PC Review: Setting a benchmark for ARM-powered Windows laptops

Verdict

The Croma 200W Party Speaker is a solid option for anyone looking to elevate their gatherings with powerful audio. Its 200W output fills smaller spaces with immersive sound and, while it may not have the range to carry across larger outdoor areas, it still packs enough punch for most house parties. The RGB lights, versatile connectivity options, and included microphone add fun, engaging elements, making it ideal for karaoke nights or setting a lively vibe.

On the downside, the speaker lacks app support and a battery level indicator, which could be drawbacks for those who want more control or monitoring. At ₹14,990, it offers decent value, especially with its rugged build, splash-proof rating, and thoughtful add-ons like a bottle opener and phone slot. If you're after a well-rounded party speaker without breaking the bank, the Croma 200W makes a compelling case.