Dyson Airstrait straightener review: A pricey yet useful haircare tool

Dyson Airstrait straightener review: Dyson is one of the premium brands which is known for its hair care and home appliances products. Over the years, the company has created an image in the premium market with unique products and offerings. However, the company was recently popularised with the latest Dyson Airwrap which created a huge buzz among the users, and now it is every girl's dream to own the product. Now, to bring more haircare products to the market, the company has yet again announced a hair care product called Dyson Airstrait straightener which is not only unique but comes with several benefits.

The Dyson Airstrait straightener has the company's signature functionality which straightens hair using airflow. In a nutshell, the Dyson Airstrait has two main functionalities, one is drying towel-dried hair and straightening it at the same time. I have been using this product for quite some time now and I have mixed opinions about it. While I love how flawlessly Dyson Airstrait styles and straightens my hair in minutes. However, the price of Rs.45900 makes me question if it's worth paying this hefty price for a hair care product.

Check out this full review to know if you should buy this new Dyson hair care product or not.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more

Dyson Airstrait straightener review: Design and build quality

If you have been a Dyson user or following the brand's latest innovation for a long time, then you must have an idea about its design and build quality. For me, it was the first time using any of the Dyson products, however, I was quite familiar with its design, products, technicalities, and all they offer in the market. Over the years, I have noticed that Dyson follows a similar pattern for designing which sets it apart from other brands. For the Dyson Airstrait straightener, the company has crafted every detail of the straightener in a very planned manner so that the airflow is precise and prevents heat damage.

The Dyson Airstrait straightener retains a matte-plastic finish and it looks like a regular hair straightener but better. The thing which makes the Dyson Airstrait unique is that it does not have heating metal plates in the middle. Therefore, your hair will not come in contact with any heating iron, minimising the heat damage. Now, you must be thinking, how it is straighter, if it does not have heating plates, well we will discuss about its functionalities in detail later in the review.

One thing I have noticed about the Dyson products is that they are quite heavy and bulky, and the Dyson Airstrait straightener is no exception. The device is heavy and requires great storage space due to the main straightening wand and its big attached plug. Therefore, in my opinion, it is not a very travel-friendly device if you are planning for a small trip with limited storage space. Overall, the straighter looks very strong and the build quality is also promising. Now, let's dive into how the Dyson Airstrait straightener works to understand its functionalities and use cases.

Also read: Dyson Airstrait hair straightener launched in India at ₹45,900: Key features explained

Dyson Airstrait straightener review: Performance and controls

Let's briefly talk about how the Dyson Airstrait straightener actually works and does magic with your hair. Since the straightener does not have a heating metal plate, the Dyson Airstrait uses high-pressure airflow technology that enables the user to dry their wet hair in just a few strokes. We can say that its functionality is quite similar to a hair dryer but it works better than that. The Dyson Airstrait smoothly glides through wet hair and makes it straight. Not a flat-iron straight but a blow-dried (If you know what I mean). Simply put, it will make your hair smooth, frizz-free, bouncy, and straight in minutes. Therefore, you'll have salon-like hair at home within minutes.

From my school days till now, I have been using flat iron straighteners. However, they come with a lot of heat damage and they make your hair look flat instead of bouncy. And after using the Dyson Airstrait straightener my perspective about owning an old-school hair straightener has completely changed. I have multiple reasons to back my statement, firstly, normal hair straighteners have a minimum heat temperature of 100 degrees and it goes up to 300 degrees, however, for effective results, we have to keep it between 150 to 200 degrees. With Dyson Airstrait, the highest temperature is 115 degrees which does not cause any hair damage, making it a perfect hair styling tool.

Also read: Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner launched: All details

Now, if we talk about control and usability, the Dyson Airstrait straightener comes with three temperature settings, 80, 100 and 115 that are displayed on an LCD screen. For my hair type, the straighter styled my hair well at 100 degrees. Additionally, you'll find two modes: 'Wet' and 'Dry.' These settings can be managed based on your hair type. However, it's the most effective when your hair is towel-dried. After all the settings are made you can start using the device just like you use a regular hair straighter. Since my hair is thin and lightweight, it took me just 7 to 10 minutes to dry and straighten my hair. Additionally, the straighter also works over tangled hair. Therefore, the Dyson Airstrait straightener is one of the best hair care products I have used so far.

Dyson Airstrait straightener review: Verdict

So, should you buy a Dyson Airstrait straightener? In my opinion, the device does come with a lot of benefits and makes your hair smooth and strong. However, the price tag of Rs.45900 is quite high. In my opinion, if you want to prevent heat damage and still want salon-style hair then the most popular Dyson Airwrap could be the right option as it comes with several hair styling attachments. However, if you are someone who has a busy lifestyle, yet wants to make your hair look perfect then the Dyson Airstrait straightener does the right job in a matter of minutes.

Rating 4.5 out of 5 Price INR 45,900/- Product Name Airstrait straightener Brand Name Dyson Pros No heat damage

No heat damage Customised setting options

Customised setting options No heating metals

No heating metals Advance airflow Cons Expensive

Expensive Heavy and bulky Specifications Heating temperature 80-115 degrees

Air pressure 3.6kPa

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!