Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: A budget-friendly alternative to salon-style hair

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: This is the new hair styling tool by Philips which has been making waves for its budget offerings. Know if this new 2-in-1 styling tool is worth the hype.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 09:59 IST
Know how the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) functions and makes your hair salon-ready in minutes. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: If you are a working professional like me, then you must be acquainted with time being a premium commodity. While juggling between tight office schedules, meetings, and work events, taking time out to style your hair could feel impossible. While there are many hair styling products available, finding one which does not empty your pockets or damage your hair at the same time is, again, an impossible feat. But Philips has made it possible by launching the new 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) at just Rs.4495.

This new hair styling product claims to provide 3x voluminous hair and 50% less breakage, ensuring your hair stays healthy. I have been using this device for quite some time and I think it's one of the best budget-friendly alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap. The Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) comes with two attachments, a paddle straightening brush and a 38mm ThermoBrush, making hairstyling effortless and time-saving. Check out the detailed review to see if you should buy the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10).

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: Design and build

 

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler comes with two attachments: paddle straightening brush and 38mm ThermoBrush (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler comes with two attachments: paddle straightening brush and 38mm ThermoBrush (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In the box you will get three attachments, one will be the Airstyler with hair dryer capabilities. The styler is connected with two attachments, the paddle straightening brush and a 38mm ThermoBrush. The Airstyler has a plastic build with 3 heat settings and a connector button to lock in the given brushes. Both the attachments have decent quality brushes, I wouldn't say the best, but they get the job done.

The ThermoBrush comes with a 38mm width which is perfect to curl or give waves to your hair. On the other hand, I was not very fond of the paddle straightening brush due to the extremely wide width. Firstly, it makes it harder to get to the scalp and people with thin hair like me will have problems straightening their hair with the paddle brush.

They feature an argan-oil infused ceramic plate that claims to manage frizzy hair. Overall, the design is quite impressive and very easy to handle when styling the hair. Its lightweight build makes the job easier, but with the plastic build, I'm not sure if it will be able to handle any kind of impact. So, I would recommend buyers to use the device with care.

Apart from the design and build, I would have appreciated a travel pouch to carry all the three attachments. As of now, it just carries a box, and you will have to carry the entire box with you if you are travelling with the product.

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: Features and functionality

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler offers three heat and two speed settings, (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler offers three heat and two speed settings, (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) comes with three heat and two speed settings, allowing users to manage temperature to prevent overheating. Since it's an Airstyler, its functionalities are very different from the regular straightener or curler. This device does not include a heat iron, it dries and styles hair with airflow, similar to how a hair dryer works. We can also say that its working is similar to how a Dyson Airwrap works. Therefore, to style your hair, you will have to work with damped hair for the best result.

Before using the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler, I have been a Philips customer for years now, from hair dryers to hair straighteners, I have relied on the brand for its quality, features, and affordable pricing. It's the first time I have used Airstyler from the brand, and I am quite impressed with the results. When using the paddle straightening brush, it dries your hair in a matter of minutes and straightens it at the same time. However, you will notice the baby hairs flying, which can be annoying.

My favourite attachment was the ThermoBrush as it manages to curl your hair, give waves, and makes the hair beautifully voluminous. While both brushes do a great job, but if you are looking for a bounce and actually make your hair salon-ready, then I would recommend using the ThermoBrush. Well, since it does not have a heating iron, the straightening or curls do not last for a long time, until and unless you are using a setting spray.

Overall, in just Rs.4495, the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) is an amazing product to style your hair with less damage than the straightening or curling iron, and it also means when it says that it gives less breakage due to the fine placement of bristles and the Argon-Oil infused plates.

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review: Verdict

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) review (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

After using the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler (BHA531/10) for a great amount of time, I think it's the best budget-friendly option for an airstyler. During the usage, I have also been using the Dyson AirWrap side by side, and it almost gives a similar result. Well, I will not say that it's a dupe for the Dyson, but Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler makes your hair bouncy, smooth and frizz-free if you use it properly. Additionally, one thing I like about it is that it does not include complexity to use the device, you simply have to connect the attachments and get started without any requirement to follow any technique to style your hair. Therefore, it's the best time-saving option to get your hair dried and styled at the same time.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 4,495/-
Product Name
2-in-1 Airstyler
Brand Name
Philips
Pros
  • Less hair damage
  • No hair breakage
  • Volumized hair
  • Custom heat settings
Cons
  • No storage pouch/ box
  • Average build quality
Specifications

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 09:59 IST
