 Homtom H3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HOMTOM H3

    HOMTOM H3

    HOMTOM H3 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HOMTOM H3 from HT Tech. Buy HOMTOM H3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Homtom H3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Silver
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 293 ppi
    General
    • January 9, 2019 (Official)
    • H3
    • HOMTOM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Homtom H3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Homtom H3 in India?

    Homtom H3 price in India at 4,849 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Homtom H3?

    How many colors are available in Homtom H3?

    What is the Homtom H3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Homtom H3 Waterproof?

    Homtom H3