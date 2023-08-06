 Honor 20i Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 20i

Honor 20i is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 20i from HT Tech. Buy Honor 20i now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
3400 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Honor 20i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
  • 3400 mAh
Battery
  • 3400 mAh
  • 01h 35m 21s
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • F1.8
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, Midnight Black
  • 73.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 164 grams
  • 7.9 mm
  • 154.8 mm
Display
  • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 19.5:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 90 %
  • 415 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 82.91 %
General
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Honor
  • June 18, 2019 (Official)
  • EMUI
  • 20 Lite
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G51 MP4
  • 64 bit
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 4 GB
  • 18.0 s
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 116 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023

Honor 20i FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 20I in India?

Honor 20I price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 20I?

How many colors are available in Honor 20I?

What is the Honor 20I Battery Capacity?

Is Honor 20I Waterproof?

    Honor 20i