 Honor Bee Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor Bee

    Honor Bee is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1730 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Bee from HT Tech. Buy Honor Bee now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1730 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    8 MP
    1730 mAh
    Honor Bee Full Specifications

    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1730 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • 1730 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Design
    • 129 mm
    • 10 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 66.3 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 65.12 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • May 11, 2015 (Official)
    • Honor Bee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • EMUI Lite
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Honor Bee FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor Bee in India?

    Honor Bee price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1730 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor Bee?

    How many colors are available in Honor Bee?

    What is the Honor Bee Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor Bee Waterproof?

    Honor Bee