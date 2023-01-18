Honor Magicbook X 14 Laptop 14 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Laptop

Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop now with free delivery.