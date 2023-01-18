 Honor Magicbook X 14 Laptop 14 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Laptop

    Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop

    Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.38 Kg
    Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop 14 Price in India

    Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop 14 price in India starts at Rs.39,990. The lowest price of Honor MagicBook X 14 Laptop 14 is Rs.37,718 on amazon.in which is available in Space Gray, Mystic Silver colour.

    Honor Magicbook X 14 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 56 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • 13.2 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD IPS Anti-Glare
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9  mm
    • 1.38 Kg
    • Honor
    • Space Gray, Mystic Silver
    • 14
    Memory
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • â€ŽBuilt-in 2 Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
    • 8 GB RAM
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Honor Magicbook X 14 Laptop