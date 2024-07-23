 10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription | How-to
Home How To 10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription

10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription

Are you making the most of your Netflix subscription? Discover hidden features, tips, and tricks to enhance your streaming experience with these easy steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 16:02 IST
Icon
Top 5 Anime series on Netflix that you should be watching; Demon Slayer, Black Clover, more
10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription
1/6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - This fantasy shounen (aimed primarily at a young male audience) follows young Tanjiro Kamado who aims to become a Demon Slayer and find the demon that killed his family and turned his sister Nezuko into a demon. This is a great time to watch the series as the finale of season 3 just aired on June 18.  (Ufotable)
image caption
2/6 Black Clover - Set in a world filled with wizards, witches, and magic, this shounen follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power who is given a rare grimoire that grants him anti-magic abilities, and Yuno, who was born as a prodigy with immense magical power and the talent to control wind magic.  (Crunchyroll)
image caption
3/6 Monster - This seinen (aimed primarily at young adult men, who are 18 or above) series is a psychological thriller that focuses on the story of Doctor Kenzou Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Dusseldorf, Germany whose life turns chaotic after getting himself involved with one of his former patients who is not what he seems.  (Netflix)
image caption
4/6 Code Geass - This sci-fi anime is one of the most highly-rated series you can watch on Netflix. The story revolves around Lelouch Lamperouge, a student in the fictional Holy Empire of Britannia, a dominant military nation. But things take a strange turn when Lelouch awakens an ancient power that can change the course of the world. (Netflix)
image caption
5/6 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure - If you prefer something light-hearted yet filled with action, and at times, psychological warfare, then Jojo will be an anime series you would hate to miss. There are multiple stories, all revolving around a protagonist named Jojo, and the magical ability that they possess.  (Netflix)
image caption
6/6 Bonus: Cowboy Bebop - This neo-noir space western anime series is a treat to watch. Although the animation and artwork are pretty dated given that the series first came out in 1997, the story and the characters are some of the best you will see in anime storytelling.  (Netflix)
10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription
icon View all Images
Want to enhance your Netflix experience with hidden features and tips? Here are some essential tricks. (Pexels)

Netflix offers more than its popular shows and movies. Beneath its simple interface lies a range of features that can enhance your streaming experience. With a bit of customization and some third-party tools, you can transform your binge-watching into a personalised and enriching journey. Here are some essential tips, tricks, and hidden features to master Netflix.

Netflix's Top Tips, Tricks, Hidden Menus, and Secret Features

 

1. Thumbs Up or Down: 

Netflix's rating system now uses thumbs up or thumbs down. This binary choice refines recommendations to better match your preferences.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: CrowdStrike Windows Scam Warning: Hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - Details

2. Use Profiles:  

Set up separate profiles for different viewers. This keeps recommendations tailored to individual tastes, ensuring kids' shows don't influence action movie suggestions.

3. JustWatch App: 

JustWatch lets you search for shows across various streaming platforms, track your wishlist, and receive notifications when your favourite content becomes available on Netflix.

4. Request Titles:  

Suggest new titles through Netflix's request page. Although there's no guarantee your suggestions will be added, it's a way to voice your preferences.

Also read: How to transfer your photos and videos from Google Photos to Apple iCloud in a few simple steps

5. Secret Codes:  

Use browser extensions like FindFlix to explore Netflix's hidden sub-genres. For better browsing, FlixPlus integrates Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

6. AI Assistance:

AI bots like Facebook Messenger's AndChill offer personalised movie recommendations. These bots provide suggestions based on your preferences and include trailers.

7. Shuffle Mode:

Netflix Roulette randomly suggests content based on your filters. This function adds a sense of chance to your viewing options without enabling re-spins.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

8. Manage Storage:  

Keep track of your downloaded stuff and save space by modifying video quality and deleting unneeded downloads. Choose video quality based on your device's capacity.

9. Download to SD Card:  

For Android users, explore ways to download shows to an SD card. Merge your microSD card with internal storage to increase capacity, while considering the impact on device performance.

Also read: How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained

10. Secure Sharing with AccessURL:  

Use the AccessURL Chrome extension to securely share your Netflix account. Create a shareable link with an expiry date to provide temporary access without revealing your password.

These tips and tricks can help you unlock Netflix's full potential, making your viewing experience more enjoyable and personalised. Whether you're optimising storage, exploring hidden genres, or refining recommendations, these features enhance your binge-watching sessions.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 16:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide how to port your sim from jio, airtel or vi to bsnl: a step-by-step guide whatsapp web app: simple and easy, here is how to log in or out play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature how to retrieve your whatsapp account if your phone is lost or stolen iphone troubleshooting guide: step by step guide to fix blank or frozen screens and start up issues for every model how apple pay can work even when your iphone battery is dead
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets