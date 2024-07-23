10 Netflix tips and tricks: From hidden menus to secret features, here’s how to get the most from your subscription

Netflix offers more than its popular shows and movies. Beneath its simple interface lies a range of features that can enhance your streaming experience. With a bit of customization and some third-party tools, you can transform your binge-watching into a personalised and enriching journey. Here are some essential tips, tricks, and hidden features to master Netflix.

1. Thumbs Up or Down:

Netflix's rating system now uses thumbs up or thumbs down. This binary choice refines recommendations to better match your preferences.

2. Use Profiles:

Set up separate profiles for different viewers. This keeps recommendations tailored to individual tastes, ensuring kids' shows don't influence action movie suggestions.

3. JustWatch App:

JustWatch lets you search for shows across various streaming platforms, track your wishlist, and receive notifications when your favourite content becomes available on Netflix.

4. Request Titles:

Suggest new titles through Netflix's request page. Although there's no guarantee your suggestions will be added, it's a way to voice your preferences.

5. Secret Codes:

Use browser extensions like FindFlix to explore Netflix's hidden sub-genres. For better browsing, FlixPlus integrates Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

6. AI Assistance:

AI bots like Facebook Messenger's AndChill offer personalised movie recommendations. These bots provide suggestions based on your preferences and include trailers.

7. Shuffle Mode:

Netflix Roulette randomly suggests content based on your filters. This function adds a sense of chance to your viewing options without enabling re-spins.

8. Manage Storage:

Keep track of your downloaded stuff and save space by modifying video quality and deleting unneeded downloads. Choose video quality based on your device's capacity.

9. Download to SD Card:

For Android users, explore ways to download shows to an SD card. Merge your microSD card with internal storage to increase capacity, while considering the impact on device performance.

10. Secure Sharing with AccessURL:

Use the AccessURL Chrome extension to securely share your Netflix account. Create a shareable link with an expiry date to provide temporary access without revealing your password.

These tips and tricks can help you unlock Netflix's full potential, making your viewing experience more enjoyable and personalised. Whether you're optimising storage, exploring hidden genres, or refining recommendations, these features enhance your binge-watching sessions.