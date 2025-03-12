5 easy ways to improve your internet while waiting for Starlink in India

Starlink has expertise in providing internet connectivity to remote areas where network infrastructure is lacking. This includes rural regions and locations where laying cables is not feasible or where the internet has yet to reach. This enables niche use cases, allowing people to access internet connectivity in some of the most remote areas on Earth, including the middle of oceans and mountains.

Now, after years of waiting, the service is finally coming to India, too. And this is because Jio Platforms Limited and Airtel, both, have finally partnered with SpaceX to offer Starlink broadband internet services to customers in India.

Many of you might be considering getting a Starlink connection as soon as it becomes available, especially if you're dealing with Wi-Fi and internet issues. However, it is quite possible that you may not even need a Starlink connection. By improving several factors related to your internet connection, Wi-Fi, and more, you can definitely improve your current setup. If you're wondering what these steps are and how they can help improve your internet connectivity, read on.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

Make Sure Your Wi-Fi Router Is Suitable For Your Home

If you're using the Wi-Fi router that came with your internet connection, chances are it isn't very capable, especially if you have a large home. You might experience zones where Wi-Fi simply doesn't reach.

In such cases, you can use devices called repeaters or even repurpose existing Wi-Fi routers as repeaters if you have any spare ones. This helps extend Wi-Fi coverage to areas where it would otherwise be unavailable.

If you're looking for an inexpensive solution, we recommend the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi range extender. We've personally used this device for quite some time and can confidently say that it does the job well at a budget-friendly price. Or, if you're willing to spend a little more, you can opt for the TP-Link AC1750 dual-band range extender.

That said, while Wi-Fi extenders are effective, they can be somewhat costly. If possible, consider getting another router, as most modern routers support mesh networking.

B010RXXY48-1

Check Which Wi-Fi Band You Are Using

Most Wi-Fi routers operate on two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Each has its advantages:

The 5 GHz band offers better speed and a more stable connection compared to the 2.4 GHz band, but it has a shorter range.

The 2.4 GHz band provides a wider coverage area but at a slower speed.

If you're far from your router, switch to the 2.4 GHz band for better range. When you're closer, switch to the 5 GHz band for faster speeds.

Upgrade Your Internet Plan

If you're unhappy with your current internet speed, check with your service provider to see if they offer higher-speed plans that fit your budget. ISPs frequently update and introduce new plans, so there's a chance you could get a better deal. Also, look at paying the fee in an annual capacity, as this is easy on the pocket, too.

Also Read: Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here's what and when to expect

Use Wired Connections Whenever Possible

Not every device needs to be connected via Wi-Fi. If you're sitting close to your router and using an immobile device like a desktop PC, it's best to connect it using an Ethernet cable. A wired connection ensures the best possible speed and reduces the load on your Wi-Fi router, which may struggle when too many devices are connected wirelessly. Additionally, disconnect any unnecessary devices from Wi-Fi to free up bandwidth.

Check For Damaged Cables

If you're experiencing slow speeds or frequent downtime, inspect the internet cable coming into your home. Environmental factors or animals might have damaged it. Sometimes, a partially damaged cable can lead to intermittent connection issues. If you suspect a problem, report it to your internet service provider. If you're unable to identify the issue yourself, raise a service ticket so that it can be resolved.