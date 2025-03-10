Latest Tech News How To 5 Gripping thriller movies you can watch for free on Prime Video right now: Here’s how

5 Gripping thriller movies you can watch for free on Prime Video right now: Here’s how

Looking for thrilling movies without the subscription fee? Check out these five must-watch free thrillers on Prime Video that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 12:49 IST
Discover five thrilling movies you can stream for free on Prime Video, perfect for suspense lovers. (Pexels)

Prime Video is known for its wide range of movies, including some unforgettable thrillers. What many people don't know is that the platform also offers a collection of free movies through its Freevee service, which no longer requires a premium subscription. Though you'll need to tolerate a few ads, it's a small price to pay for access to a variety of movies, including some hidden gems in the thriller genre.

While Prime Video's free movie selection includes its fair share of misses, there are a few that stand out. If you're looking for a gripping thriller, here are five must-watch films available for free streaming:

Also read
1. The One I Love

This 2014 comedy-thriller stars Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss as a couple trying to rekindle their marriage on a weekend getaway. What starts as an effort to repair their strained relationship takes a bizarre turn, leaving them to face a strange situation that will change everything about how they see each other and themselves.

2. The Invisible Man

A chilling psychological thriller, The Invisible Man follows Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) as she escapes from an abusive relationship. She thinks she's free when her tormentor, tech mogul Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), is reported dead. But soon, she begins to experience unexplainable events, leading her to suspect that Adrian is still alive and using new methods to terrorise her.

3. The Hunt (2020)

This satirical thriller hit theaters just before the pandemic but now has the chance to be evaluated on its own terms. The Hunt follows 12 strangers who are kidnapped and brought to a remote location where they're hunted for sport by a group of wealthy elites. The film is an intense, high-stakes thriller with sharp commentary on societal issues.

4. Vivarium (2019)

Vivarium is a surrealist thriller that explores the unsettling journey of a couple, played by Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, who find themselves trapped in a seemingly endless suburban neighborhood. As they try to escape, the couple becomes increasingly unnerved by the bizarre occurrences surrounding them, leaving the audience to grapple with its mind-bending story.

5. Coherence (2013)

This gripping thriller centers on eight friends at a dinner party who experience strange events after a comet passes by. Without giving too much away, the movie is best enjoyed with minimal prior knowledge, allowing you to dive straight into its suspenseful and mysterious narrative.

These thrilling films are available for free on Prime Video, so grab some popcorn and enjoy a good scare!

