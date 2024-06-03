5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

Several parts of India have been experiencing extreme heat with more than 50 degrees Celsius of temperature. With heatwaves, our electronic appliances such as smartphones, air conditioners, and others are showing overheating warnings. Apart from other electronic devices, our smartphones have maximum usage due to day-to-day tasks, calling, gaming, streaming, and more. With all these tasks, smartphones from the premium to budget range segment get uncomfortably hot which may be concerning for users. If you are also struggling with similar issues, then check out phone cooling tips to keep your device protected from overheating.

5 essential phone cooling tips

The first and foremost thing you should consider is removing your smartphone case while charging the device in summer. The smartphone tends to heat when kept on charging due to today's fast-charging technology, therefore, removing the phone case will allow the device to maintain the heat. During summer, try using the minimum display brightness to maintain an appropriate temperature. With high brightness, you may experience extreme device heat and it may also affect the performance. If you are outdoors, avoid using your smartphone in direct sunlight. Find a shade when outdoors to use your smartphone with limited brightness and avoid sunlight. Avoid extended smartphone usage or play games in a hot environment. Playing heavy games requires maximum hardware usage which results in overheating of the smartphone. Therefore, make sure to play games indoors and avoid extended hours of gameplay. Do not keep your smartphone in your pockets as it traps the air circulation and you may experience a slight heat than usual. Make sure to keep your smartphone in an open area and do not block the natural airflow.

As the summer season has just begun, we will have to be more aware of how we are using our electronic devices. As we test several smartphones on a daily basis, overheating issues are reported consistently due to outside weather conditions. Therefore, if you want to experience optimum performance and use your smartphone for years, follow these phone cooling tips and see how they change your device performance altogether.

