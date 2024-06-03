 5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers | How-to
Home How To 5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

Experiencing smartphone overheating? Try out these 5 tips to maintain the optimal temperature of your Android or iPhone device

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 13:30 IST
Icon
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
1/5 Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
2/5 IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
4/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
icon View all Images
Check out the 5 smartphone cooling tips for summer. (Pexels)

Several parts of India have been experiencing extreme heat with more than 50 degrees Celsius of temperature. With heatwaves, our electronic appliances such as smartphones, air conditioners, and others are showing overheating warnings. Apart from other electronic devices, our smartphones have maximum usage due to day-to-day tasks, calling, gaming, streaming, and more. With all these tasks, smartphones from the premium to budget range segment get uncomfortably hot which may be concerning for users. If you are also struggling with similar issues, then check out phone cooling tips to keep your device protected from overheating. 

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024


5 essential phone cooling tips 

  1. The first and foremost thing you should consider is removing your smartphone case while charging the device in summer. The smartphone tends to heat when kept on charging due to today's fast-charging technology, therefore, removing the phone case will allow the device to maintain the heat. 
  2. During summer, try using the minimum display brightness to maintain an appropriate temperature. With high brightness, you may experience extreme device heat and it may also affect the performance. 
  3. If you are outdoors, avoid using your smartphone in direct sunlight.  Find a shade when outdoors to use your smartphone with limited brightness and avoid sunlight. 
  4. Avoid extended smartphone usage or play games in a hot environment. Playing heavy games requires maximum hardware usage which results in overheating of the smartphone. Therefore, make sure to play games indoors and avoid extended hours of gameplay.
  5. Do not keep your smartphone in your pockets as it traps the air circulation and you may experience a slight heat than usual. Make sure to keep your smartphone in an open area and do not block the natural airflow. 

Also read: Poco F6 Review

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As the summer season has just begun, we will have to be more aware of how we are using our electronic devices. As we test several smartphones on a daily basis, overheating issues are reported consistently due to outside weather conditions. Therefore, if you want to experience optimum performance and use your smartphone for years, follow these phone cooling tips and see how they change your device performance altogether. 

Also read: Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide garena free fire max redeem codes for june 3: do this to win free rewards this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to retrieve your whatsapp account if your phone is lost or stolen quordle 494 answer for june 2: simple puzzle! check quordle hints, clues, solutions how to translate telegram messages in your language
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung and more
Unbeatable Launch Offer

Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details

GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets