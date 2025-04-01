Latest Tech News How To 5 Must watch TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more

New shows are making their debut across top streaming platforms this week. From gripping dramas to thrilling finales, here are five must-watch series to stream right now.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 01 2025
Check out these top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and more.

April brings a wave of new shows, offering a variety of fresh content on platforms like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and Disney Plus. With so many options, choosing what to watch can be a challenge. To help, here's a curated list of the most interesting titles now available across different streaming services.

Adolescence (Netflix)

Netflix's Adolescence has quickly risen to the top, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative. The show follows a young boy accused of murdering a classmate, drawing viewers in with its intense performances from Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty. A unique filmmaking choice sets this series apart—each of its four episodes is filmed in a continuous, uninterrupted take, giving it a live-theater feel that enhances the tension and drama.

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus)

Marvel fans can rejoice as Daredevil: Born Again returns with Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock. This new installment picks up after the events of the previous series, where Matt has left behind his Daredevil persona after a personal tragedy. The series introduces a power struggle as Matt's old adversary, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), may soon take over as New York City's mayor. Matt must face his past once again, putting on the Daredevil costume to restore balance.

Suits LA (Disney Plus and Peacock)

Suits LA offers a fresh take on the Suits universe, but with a noticeable shift in tone. The series centers on Ted Black, an entertainment lawyer played by Stephen Amell, who is navigating a tumultuous career and personal life. Unlike the original series, this show introduces a darker narrative, with Ted dealing with unresolved issues from his past and the harsh realities of his new law firm.

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Dying for Sex is a poignant yet bold dramedy based on a podcast of the same name. The series follows Molly (Michelle Williams), a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer, who seeks out new sexual experiences after ending her unfulfilling marriage. As she explores her desires with her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), the show blends humor with deep emotional moments, exploring themes of intimacy, mortality, and rediscovery.

The White Lotus: Season 3 Finale (HBO)

The much-anticipated season finale of The White Lotus airs this week, promising more intrigue and mystery. As the show reaches its conclusion, viewers are left to unravel a complex web of relationships among the wealthy guests and the hard-working employees of the resort. With unexpected twists and a possible deadly situation involving the characters, this finale guarantees to keep fans on edge, eagerly awaiting the next season.

