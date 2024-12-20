Latest Tech News How To Aashram Season 4 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Bobby Deol’s series online?

Aashram Season 4 OTT release: Bobby Deol to soon return as Baba Nirala in the upcoming gripping tale of power, faith, and deception. Find out where and when to watch.

Dec 20 2024
Aashram Season 4 OTT release
Aashram Season 4 OTT release: The much-awaited season of Bobby Deol’s web series is to return on MX Player soon. (MX Player)

Aashram Season 4 OTT release: In 2020, Bobby Deol entered the OTT space with his role in the web series Aashram, which quickly captured audience attention. The show aired on MX Player during the COVID-19 lockdown, propelling Deol into the spotlight well before the release of his movie Animal. Aashram tells the story of Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who exploits his followers for his own benefit. After three successful seasons, the show's fourth season, originally set to release in 2023, was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Aashram Season 4 OTT release: Cast, Plot and more

The series, directed by Prakash Jha, has gained praise for its gripping narrative and strong performances. In Aashram season 4, Bobby Deol reprises his role as Baba Nirala. The plot continues to focus on his struggles with the law while he tries to maintain his image as a divine figure. At the end of season 3, Baba Nirala is crowned as "Bhagwan" by his followers but ends up in prison. In season 4, despite his imprisonment, Baba will assert that a god cannot be confined, continuing his manipulation even behind bars.


To stir excitement, a one-minute teaser for season 4 was released on June 3, 2022, and quickly went viral, amassing millions of views. Bobby Deol's portrayal of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, who exerts absolute control over his followers, remains central to the series. Alongside Deol, the fourth season will feature Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, and Sachin Shroff in supporting roles.

Aashram Season 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch online

Aashram Season 4 is set to release in December 2024 on MX Player. After being renewed in 2023, Bobby Deol reprises his role as Baba Nirala. The new season will delve deeper into Baba's complicated relationship with Pammi, who returns to the ashram with an agenda of her own.

