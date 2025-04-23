Latest Tech News How To AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

As temperatures are constantly on the rise, here are the key factors to consider before making your AC purchase decision.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 23 2025, 11:24 IST
AC buying guide
Here are some key points to keep in mind before buying an air conditioner this summer. (Pixabay)

With the scorching summer approaching fast and temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of India, there's a sudden need for air conditioners to keep the unbearable heat at bay. But before you decide to spend your hard-earned money to purchase a new AC or upgrade your old one, there are five crucial factors to keep in mind.

1. Set a Budget

Before you begin browsing options, it's essential to make a budget plan. Knowing your spending limit will help narrow down your choices. Air conditioners can range from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on their features and brand. A clear budget will make the selection process more manageable.

Also read
2. Room Size

The size of the room where you plan to install the AC plays a significant role in determining the right unit. You can measure the room yourself or consult an expert for guidance. For rooms up to 120 square feet, a 1-ton AC is usually sufficient. However, larger spaces will require an AC with a higher capacity. For instance, a 2-ton AC is ideal for bigger rooms or halls. So, it's important to measure your room size to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

3. Check Star Ratings

Energy efficiency is an important factor when purchasing an AC. The star rating indicates the unit's energy consumption; higher star ratings signify better efficiency. Although ACs with lower star ratings may seem more affordable upfront, they tend to consume more energy, which will also lead to higher electricity bills in the long run. Always check the star rating to ensure you select an energy-efficient model.

4. Durability and Type of ACs

Durability is another critical aspect to consider. Opt for high-quality, well-known brands that offer reliable products. A durable AC will save you from frequent repairs and maintenance costs. Additionally, you'll need to decide between split and window ACs. Each type has its advantages, so assess your space and preferences before making a decision.

5. After-Sales Support

An air conditioner is not a one-time purchase; it requires regular maintenance and occasional repairs. So, it's important to consider the brand's after-sales service before buying an AC. Ensure that the manufacturer provides efficient customer support and timely servicing. This will make your experience more convenient in the long run.

By keeping these points in mind, you can make an informed decision and purchase an air conditioner that meets your needs and budget.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:24 IST
