Adipurush OTT release: This is where you can watch the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan film online

Adipurush OTT release: The Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan film will soon make its digital release. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 19:52 IST
Know all about Adipurush OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)
Know all about Adipurush OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)

It has been almost three years since Adipurush was first announced. The film, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has taken its time to roll out for various reasons. It even had to redo most of its VFX after the initial teaser faced some backlash from viewers. But after all of this, the epic mythology film is all set to make its theatrical release on June 16, which is coming Friday. But even before the film could be released online, reports have surfaced that have revealed where the film can make its online debut and the time frame when viewers can possibly see it online. So, if you are among those who prefer to watch films from the comfort of your home, then check out when and where to see the Adipurush OTT release.

Adipurush OTT release: Details

The epic mythology film is based on Ramayana. It is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film has been shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu languages. The film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with an estimated budget of Rs. 500 crore.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and others.

The trailer of the movie was posted by T-Series on YouTube and it has amassed 73 million views, 1.6 million likes, and more than 110,000 comments.

Adipurush OTT release: When to watch

Some reports have suggested that the film can be released online 8 weeks after its theatrical release. According to this, Adipurush will make its digital debut in the second week of August.

Adipurush OTT release: Where to watch

Multiple sources are suggesting that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Videos. So, if that happens, you will need a subscription to the platform to be able to watch the film.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 19:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets