Icon
Home How To Agent OTT release: When, where to watch Mammootty-starrer online

Agent OTT release: When, where to watch Mammootty-starrer online

After months of waiting, Agent is all set for its OTT release soon and you can catch this Mammootty-starrer. Know when, and where you can watch this action-thriller film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 16:59 IST
Icon
Agent OTT release
You can catch Agent on OTT platforms soon. (YouTube (AK Entertainments))
Agent OTT release
You can catch Agent on OTT platforms soon. (YouTube (AK Entertainments))

Christopher and Bheeshma Parvam have been Mammootty's box office successes in recent years. His latest film, titled Agent, debuted in theaters on April 28 to much hype but received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. After its release, the film producer Anil Sunkara said that he regrets not shooting with a bounded script. Further controversy surrounded the film as its OTT release date was initially touted to be May 19, but was delayed indefinitely. As per the reports, the film was set to be re-edited, and some deleted scenes would be added.

Now after a long wait, it is set to debut on OTT platforms. So, if you wish to catch Mammootty-starrer Agent from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Agent OTT release: Details

Agent is a Telugu-language action thriller that follows the story of Ramakrishna, also known as Ricky, who aspires to become a RAW agent. His life takes an exciting twist when he encounters Colonel Mahadev, the chief of RAW. Ricky must assume the identity of a new agent and travel to Budapest to apprehend a former RAW agent turned rogue, who has established his criminal syndicate. What follows is an adventure that will keep you engaged till the end.

The film stars Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles. It is produced by Anil Sunkara and directed by Surender Reddy.

Agent OTT release: When, and where to watch online

Mammootty-starrer Agent is set to make its OTT debut on Sony LIV. The film will premiere on September 29. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official Sony LIV account posted on X, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept.”

You can watch the film from the comfort of your home but do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 16:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon