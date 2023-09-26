Agent OTT release: When, where to watch Mammootty-starrer online

Christopher and Bheeshma Parvam have been Mammootty's box office successes in recent years. His latest film, titled Agent, debuted in theaters on April 28 to much hype but received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. After its release, the film producer Anil Sunkara said that he regrets not shooting with a bounded script. Further controversy surrounded the film as its OTT release date was initially touted to be May 19, but was delayed indefinitely. As per the reports, the film was set to be re-edited, and some deleted scenes would be added.

Now after a long wait, it is set to debut on OTT platforms. So, if you wish to catch Mammootty-starrer Agent from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Agent OTT release: Details

Agent is a Telugu-language action thriller that follows the story of Ramakrishna, also known as Ricky, who aspires to become a RAW agent. His life takes an exciting twist when he encounters Colonel Mahadev, the chief of RAW. Ricky must assume the identity of a new agent and travel to Budapest to apprehend a former RAW agent turned rogue, who has established his criminal syndicate. What follows is an adventure that will keep you engaged till the end.

The film stars Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles. It is produced by Anil Sunkara and directed by Surender Reddy.

Agent OTT release: When, and where to watch online

Mammootty-starrer Agent is set to make its OTT debut on Sony LIV. The film will premiere on September 29. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official Sony LIV account posted on X, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept.”

You can watch the film from the comfort of your home but do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.