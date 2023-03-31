Home How To Agilan OTT release: Know when, where to watch Jayam Ravi neo-noir thriller online

Agilan OTT release: Know when, where to watch Jayam Ravi neo-noir thriller online

Agilan OTT release: The Tamil-language thriller featuring a dual role for Jayam Ravi is getting its digital debut. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 21:24 IST
Agilan
Know all about the Agilan OTT release. (Think Music India YouTube)
Agilan
Know all about the Agilan OTT release. (Think Music India YouTube)

Neo-noir as a genre is often considered to be a niche genre with a very loyal fanbase. And while internationally, there are many films for fans to choose from, the options are limited when it comes to Indian made films. That's why whenever a dark tale that follows a conflicted hero comes up, fans of genre cannot stop buzzing about it. So, when Tamil film Agilan's trailer first came out, fans could not stop raving about it or the presence of Jayam Ravi. And now, to the joy of fans, the film is finally making its digital debut. So, if you want to watch the movie right from your couch, check out when and where to watch the Agilan OTT release.

Agilan OTT release: Details

Agilan, also known as Agilan: King of the Indian Ocean is a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film directed by N. Kalyanakrishnan. The film features a dual role for Jayam Ravi where he plays both a father and a son. The film revolves around the titular character Agilan who is a crane operator by day and a smuggler by night at a Chennai harbor. Driven by ambition he strikes a deal that comes with a dangerous task. To make matters worse, he is also being chased by his employer and the authorities.

The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, Madhusudhan Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Tarun Arora, Chirag Jani, Harish Uthaman and others.

The film follows the neo-noir thriller genre. For the unaware, the genre features sinister stories often presented in a shadowy cinematographic style. The movies often have an antihero protagonist who is both flawed and conflicted in his actions.

The trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by Think Music India channel and it has received more than 8.5 million views, 189,000 likes and over 3000 comments.

Agilan OTT release: When to watch

The film will be streaming starting today, March 31. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home right now.

Agilan OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be streaming on Zee5 starting today. In order to watch the film, you will need a subscription to the platform. The cheapest plan is available at Rs. 399 which gives you a 12 months of access to the platform's content on any mobile device.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 21:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets