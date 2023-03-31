Agilan OTT release: Know when, where to watch Jayam Ravi neo-noir thriller online

Neo-noir as a genre is often considered to be a niche genre with a very loyal fanbase. And while internationally, there are many films for fans to choose from, the options are limited when it comes to Indian made films. That's why whenever a dark tale that follows a conflicted hero comes up, fans of genre cannot stop buzzing about it. So, when Tamil film Agilan's trailer first came out, fans could not stop raving about it or the presence of Jayam Ravi. And now, to the joy of fans, the film is finally making its digital debut. So, if you want to watch the movie right from your couch, check out when and where to watch the Agilan OTT release.

Agilan OTT release: Details

Agilan, also known as Agilan: King of the Indian Ocean is a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film directed by N. Kalyanakrishnan. The film features a dual role for Jayam Ravi where he plays both a father and a son. The film revolves around the titular character Agilan who is a crane operator by day and a smuggler by night at a Chennai harbor. Driven by ambition he strikes a deal that comes with a dangerous task. To make matters worse, he is also being chased by his employer and the authorities.

The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, Madhusudhan Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Tarun Arora, Chirag Jani, Harish Uthaman and others.

The film follows the neo-noir thriller genre. For the unaware, the genre features sinister stories often presented in a shadowy cinematographic style. The movies often have an antihero protagonist who is both flawed and conflicted in his actions.

The trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by Think Music India channel and it has received more than 8.5 million views, 189,000 likes and over 3000 comments.

Agilan OTT release: When to watch

The film will be streaming starting today, March 31. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home right now.

Agilan OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be streaming on Zee5 starting today. In order to watch the film, you will need a subscription to the platform. The cheapest plan is available at Rs. 399 which gives you a 12 months of access to the platform's content on any mobile device.